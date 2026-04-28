Stephen Miller used wife as human shield? Katie clarifies 'copping a feel' images after WHCD shooting

Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, was seen exiting with his wife Katie, after Cole Tomas Allen began shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Videos of the incident went viral as Miller was seen placing Katie in front during the exit.

Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie, were photographed evacuating after Cole Tomas Allen began shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner. (X/@CaliMAGABarbie)

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It led to claims that President Donald Trump's advisor was using his wife as a shield. Photos of the evacuation also began to circulate with many pointing to Miller's hand being on his wife's chest, with claims about him trying to ‘cop a feel’.

“Stephen miller with his back covered by security and his front covered by his pregnant wife. I’ve seen all I need to see,” one person commented. Another added “Stephan Miller uses his pregnant wife as a human shield, and a man watches in judgment.” Yet another slammed the actions, and wrote “I can’t get over Stephen Miller using his pregnant wife Katie as a shield during the WHCD incident. What a shameful human.”

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{{^usCountry}} Others spoke about the positioning of Miller's hand. “Active Shooter and Stephen Miller busy grabbing breasts,” one person wrote. Another added “Steven Miller, Human Shield B--b Grab.” Yet another said “Steven Miller getting a feel on the way out.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others spoke about the positioning of Miller's hand. “Active Shooter and Stephen Miller busy grabbing breasts,” one person wrote. Another added “Steven Miller, Human Shield B--b Grab.” Yet another said “Steven Miller getting a feel on the way out.” {{/usCountry}}

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Now, Katie Miller appearing on Fox News, has clarified how the evacuation went down and what Miller was trying to do.

Katie Miller clarifies Stephen Miller's actions: Watch

Katie explained that Miller was not going to put his hand on her stomach ‘because that’s where our baby is'. She recounted the fateful evening, speaking of the time when their security detail came over and she realized that the shooting incident was serious and that they'd need to make an exit.

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Katie went on to say that she understood the need for a speedy exit at that point, but needed help even getting off the floor, noting that she's eight months pregnant. “So, my dear husband lifts me up,” Katie said, explaining how their security detail had instructed that she go first.

Katie then explained why Miller was behind her and not in front, in the videos and photos. “The threat was behind us,” she said on the Fox News segment. Katie appeared to take the allegations against Miller in good humor, clarifying that what people thought to be him ‘copping a feel’ was not quite what happened.

Explaining that he did not want to place his hands on her stomach due to the baby, Katie continued that Miller had moved his hands upward, and during the evacuation, she didn't quite notice where his hands were. However, later that evening, a visit to social media made it clear that people were talking about the moment, Katie shared. She went on to detail how she'd asked her husband “Did you really need to do that,” and he had asked her back “What did I do?”.

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The video ends with the Fox News host and Miller debunking claims that the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy had used his wife as a human shield during an active shooter situation.

As for Allen, he has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president, given that Trump and other high ranking members of his administration were present at the Washington Hilton when the attack took place.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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