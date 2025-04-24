Steve McMichael: Who are his wife Misty Davenport and daughter Macy Dale?

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael has passed away at the age of 67 following a battle with ALS. He is survived by his wife, Misty Davenport, and their daughter, Macy Dale, born in 2008. McMichael was previously married to Debra Marshall from 1985 to 1998. Steve McMichael died at the age of 67 following a battle with ALS. (X/ @DonDizzz)

Jarrett Payton, the son of NFL great Walter Payton, confirmed the news of McMichael's passing.

“With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones. I'm grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family your prayers,” Payton wrote on X.

Also Read: Kansas City Chiefs draft prospects: Will Andy Reid find Travis Kelce's replacement? Find out

Who Is Misty Davenport?

Steve McMichael married Misty Davenport in 2001, three years after his divorce from Debra Marshall. When McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in 2021, Misty led a campaign for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In August 2024, Misty represented her husband at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, where he was honored as part of the Class of 2024. Dressed proudly in Bears orange, she appeared onstage in Canton, Ohio, ahead of the Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and Texans.

"It’s been a wonderful, bumpy ride, but it’s been an awesome ride. It’s been amazing," he said when Steve was elected earlier that year.

“He’s amazing. In football especially, but in everything he does, he’s amazing. He’s the most awesome football player I’ve ever seen. I’m a little bit biased, but y’all can watch the film,” she added.

On Wednesday morning, reports emerged that McMichael had been moved from the ICU at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois, to a hospice facility in Joliet.

“As of today, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has recommended to the family to transfer Steve into a Joliet hospice facility this afternoon,” Misty told FOX 32 Chicago. “He's been unresponsive for last two weeks and in and out of the hospital. He's currently in the ICU at Silver Cross.”

"ALS attacks the organs and has attacked all his organs except his heart," she added. "His heart is perfect."