Stockton University: Shelter-in-place order issued amid unconfirmed shooting, active shooter reports

UPDATE: Stockton University has confirmed that Galloway Township Police are searching for two suspects in a white sedan believed to be connected to an off-campus shooting. The university has issued a shelter-in-place order, which remains in effect until further notice. Shelter-in-place order has been issued for Stockton University in Galloway Township, NJ,(UnSplash)

In a statement posted on the school’s website, officials wrote, “Continue to shelter in place. Galloway Township Police are seeking two suspects in a white sedan connected to an off-campus shooting. The suspect passenger is a white male with a green shirt and long blond hair. The vehicle entered Vera King Farris Drive at Jimmie Leeds Road, traveling north through campus and has not been located. Continue to shelter in place until Stockton Police issues all-clear.”

ORIGINAL STORY: A shelter-in-place order has been issued for Stockton University in Galloway Township, New Jersey, as authorities respond to an ongoing situation on campus. The order comes amid unconfirmed reports on social media suggesting a possible shooting or active shooter.

"Continue sheltering in place due to an ongoing police investigation on the Galloway campus," according to a statement on the school's website. "If outside, seek shelter indoors. Remain inside for your safety. Do not exit until Public Safety issues all-clear."

Posts on social media show concern among students and parents.

One person wrote on X, “Shooting at Stockton Univeristy in Alantic County NJ, my daughter is there and they are on lock down."

Another added, “Active shooter at stockton university please stay safe.”

A third person reported, “My daughter is there in school. She is ok but there is still a shelter in place for ongoing investigation.”

As of now, authorities have not confirmed any reports of gunfire or an active shooter. The situation remains under investigation.