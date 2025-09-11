Boulder: Fairview High, Southern Hills Middle Schools under lockdown amid gunman reports

Fairview and nearby Southern Hills Middle School in Boulder, Colorado, were placed on lockdown late Thursday morning following reports of a man with a gun in the area. Boulder schools locked down after reports of possible gunman.(UnSplash)

Boulder Police Department wrote on X, “Boulder Police is currently investigating a report of a man with a gun near Fairview High School. The high school and nearby middle school are on lockdown. Please avoid the area at this time. We have closed the road in front of the school from Greenbriar and Broadway to Greenbriar and Gillespie.”