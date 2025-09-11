Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Boulder: Fairview High, Southern Hills Middle Schools under lockdown amid gunman reports

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 11:36 pm IST

Fairview and nearby Southern Hills Middle School in Boulder, Colorado, were placed on lockdown following reports of a man with a gun in the area.

Fairview and nearby Southern Hills Middle School in Boulder, Colorado, were placed on lockdown late Thursday morning following reports of a man with a gun in the area.

Boulder schools locked down after reports of possible gunman.(UnSplash)
Boulder schools locked down after reports of possible gunman.(UnSplash)

Boulder Police Department wrote on X, “Boulder Police is currently investigating a report of a man with a gun near Fairview High School. The high school and nearby middle school are on lockdown. Please avoid the area at this time. We have closed the road in front of the school from Greenbriar and Broadway to Greenbriar and Gillespie.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Boulder: Fairview High, Southern Hills Middle Schools under lockdown amid gunman reports
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On