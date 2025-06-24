Storm Andrea: What to know about first named tropical storm of Atlantic hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking the area of low pressure in the northern Atlantic Ocean that could strengthen into the season's first tropical storm, Andrea. Tropical Storm Andrea is the first of the Atlantic hurricane season(Representational Image)

Located nearly 900 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, the low-pressure system has been witnessing persistent thunderstorm activity since Sunday, June 22, The Weather Channel reported.

As per the NHC, there was an increase in thunderstorm activity on Tuesday morning, suggesting that might form into tropical storm Andrea today. However, it is expected to be “short-lived.”

Storm Andrea: What to know?

In its latest outlook, NHC stated that the system is likely to become a “short-lived tropical storm” later today before more hostile environmental conditions end its opportunity for development by this evening.

It will mainly concern the central Atlantic shipping and cruise interests and remains too far away to generate wave action for Bermuda's interest. The tropical storm will not affect the United States.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Peyton Simmers suggested that its lifespan remains “limited” as they are noticing a “significant amount of disruptive breezes in the area.”

The wind shear is expected to prevent any further escalation of the rainstorm.

The NHC suggests that there are 60% chances of this system developing into a tropical storm in the coming few days.

If at all Andrea forms, it will be as per the season's schedule. Usually, the first named storm in the Atlantic forms around June 20, reports said.

In 2024, the first storm, named Alberto, appeared around June 17.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the Tampa Bay area should not be concerned. All models are keeping a track of the system northwest, away from the US. It is said to be shifting towards colder water and stronger wind shear.

According to AccuWeather, water remains cooler than the historical average in the Caribbean as well as the south-central and southeastern Atlantic.

Also, the National Hurricane Center keeps watching the situation and any other systems, with the major part of hurricane season expected to arrive later in the summer.

FAQs:

1. What's the latest update on Storm Andrea?

The National Hurricane Center is looking out for its possible formation into the season's first tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean.

2. Where is Storm Andrea's current location?

The low-pressure system was located nearly 900 miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

3. Is Storm Andrea a threat to the US?

No, there is no threat to the country from this storm.