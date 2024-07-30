Tropical disturbances over Atlantic Ocean worries hurricane experts, here's when next storm may hit

A few tropical disturbances over the Atlantic Ocean have worried the hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center. After weeks of no natural activities, the low brewing disturbance is expected to interact with a tropical wave for several days, which will soon arrive. The chances of the development of the disturbance are medium, however the situation is edging towards the odds. These disturbances come after a long pause in the hurricane season with the last one called Hurricane Beryl which was recorded in Texas. Tropical disturbance over Atlantic ocean worried the Hurricane experts at NHC.

Possible arrival of the fourth storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season 2024

The disturbance is located east of the Lesser Antilles, according to NHC and it is projected that the system will shift wither towards Florida or the Southeast Coast. NHC’s latest outlook suggested, “Environmental conditions are forecast to become conducive for some development in a day or two, and a tropical depression could form around midweek while the system is near or over the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles or the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.”

If the system develops into a storm, it will be the fourth named hurricane of the Tropical 2024 Hurricane season as it will be named Debby, as reported by the New York Post. The Fox News meteorologist, Michael Estime analysed, “Now that things are beginning to simmer back down in terms of the Saharan dust, that’s going to ante up (the season),” Fox Weather meteorologist Michael Estime said. “So we’re not going to have all that dust in the atmosphere to kind of block and shelter some of the sun.”

Along with the disturbances the water temperatures in the Atlantic also keep rising, recording at somewhere in the mid to upper 80s. The Fox Forecast Center predicted that the interaction of the disturbance with any of the mountains in the Caribbean will heavily impact the organisation of the system.

What will be the storm’s ultimate track?

It will be difficult to decipher the route of the disturbance after it reaches the Lesser Antilles. However, there has been an affirmation of high pressure over two large areas, one over the southern plains and the other in the Atlantic, close to Bermuda. These high-pressure areas could help in tracing the final path of the storm whether it will head for the Eastern seaboard, Florida or the Gulf of Mexico in the south.