Who is Lalita Kayi? American woman found chained in Indian jungle

A 50-year-old woman’s body was discovered tied from an iron chain in a tree inside the forest of Vasturli of Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district yesterday, and a xerox of her US passport and other documents such as an Aadhaar card bearing a Tamil Nadu address were found on her, a police official said today. Police investigate abduction and abandonment of the 50-year-old US Citizen in Indian Forest(X)

Who is Lalita Kayi?

Authorities identified the 50-year-old American woman, Lalita Kayi Kumar. Due to severe weakness and a lack of food for several days, Kumar has been unable to provide a statement to the police, officials reported on Monday.

Kumar was discovered in the remote Sonurli village, approximately 450 kilometres from Mumbai, on Saturday. A shepherd heard her cries for help and subsequently alerted the authorities.

ALSO READ| Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah removed as Shiv Sena deputy leader

Upon her rescue, officials recovered several documents from her possession, including a photocopy of her US passport and an Aadhaar card listing an address in Tamil Nadu.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Kumar has been residing in India for the past ten years. Police teams have been dispatched to Tamil Nadu, Goa, and other locations to trace her relatives and gather more information.

“The woman is not in a position to give her statement. She is weak as she has not eaten anything for a couple of days and also as the area experienced heavy rains,” an official explained.

After rescuing, Kumar was taken to a hospital in Sawantwadi in Maharashtra’s Konkan region. She was later transferred to Oros in Sindhudurg. Due to her critical mental and physical state, she was eventually moved to Goa Medical College for advanced treatment. “She is out of danger. Doctors treating her said she suffers from psychiatric problems. We have found medical prescriptions in her possession,” the official added.

ALSO READ| Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to organise mass wedding as part of Anant, Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations

Indian police suspect that Kumar’s husband, who hails from Tamil Nadu, may be involved in the incident. He maybe the one who chained her there. The police discovered her Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address and a photocopy of her US passport. Plus, her visa has expired.

“We are getting all these documents verified to ascertain her nationality. Police are also in touch with the Foreigners Regional Registration office,” the official stated.