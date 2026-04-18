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STRAT Hotel shooting: What happened at Las Vegas Strip casino ahead of WrestleMania 42?
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the incident has left one person injured and has prompted authorities to deploy SWAT teams.
Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 11:51 pm IST
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A shooting incident near the iconic STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower triggered a heavy police response on Saturday afternoon. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) the incident has left one person injured and has prompted authorities to deploy SWAT teams.
There is no ongoing threat to the community at the time the LVMPD has informed via X. However, the authorities have asked people to avoid the area due to a large police presence.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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