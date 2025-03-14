Sudiksha Konanki missing: Indian student made two Venmo payments before disappearing

Sudiksha Konanki, the University of Pittsburgh student who went missing nearly a week ago while on spring break in the Dominican Republic, made two Venmo payments the afternoon before her disappearance. Sudiksha Konanki's family suspects she may have been kidnapped.(@avaaz_official/TikTok)

According to a New York Post report, the 20-year-old student made the transactions 40 minutes apart. Her first payment was made to an unspecified user at 2:54 pm. The transaction's description also mentioned an emoji of a sailboat.

The report claimed that Sudiksha Konangi made a second Venmo transaction for “coco bongo,” seemingly referencing the popular Punta Cana nightclub.

Person of interest identified in Sudiksha's disappearance

The US authorities identified 24-year-old Joshua Riibe as a “person of interest” in the case of Sudiksha Konanki's disappearance.

Konanki, an Indian citizen and permanent resident of the United States, was last seen on March 6 at the Riu Republic Resort in Punta Cana.

She had gone missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic and US federal law enforcement agencies are working with authorities in the Caribbean country in the probe into her disappearance.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Konanki's hometown in Virginia, said Riibe was seen with her at a resort before she went missing, spokesperson Chad Quinn told USA TODAY.

According to a PTI report, Konanki's father asked local authorities to broaden the investigation. Quinn said the case is not a criminal investigation, so Riibe is not considered a suspect in Konanki's disappearance.

University of Pittsburgh officials told AP that they have been in contact with the Konanki family and authorities in Virginia, and have offered their support in the search.

Dominican president Luis Abinader said on Monday that the last person known to be with her says a wave crashed into them while they were on the beach.

Civil Defense Director Juan Salas said that the investigators haven't found her clothing, AP reported.

(With agencies inputs)