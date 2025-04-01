Sunita Williams discloses what she just ate after returning to Earth; Was it Indian cuisine?

Sunita Williams, the Indian-American NASA astronaut, revealed what she ate just after returning to the Earth following her nine month stay in the ISS. Sunita Williams revealed what she did as soon as she got back to Earth. Williams said she first hugged her husband Michael J. Williams and even met with her beloved pet dogs.(Nasa Astronauts - X)

In her first press conference since coming back to Earth, Williams expressed gratitude to all those involved in the mission, including NASA and Elon Musk-owned SpaceX as his agency's Dragon spacecraft brought her and Barry “Butch” Wilmore to Earth.

“Feeling good since we have been back, almost two weeks now. (I) actually went out and ran three miles yesterday, so I’ll give myself a pat on the back," she remarked.

What did Sunita Williams eat after returning to Earth?

She further revealed what she did as soon as she got back to Earth. Williams said she first hugged her husband Michael J. Williams and even met with her beloved pet dogs. The Indian-American astronauts, who enjoys Indian cuisine and has even expressed her love for food, disclosed that she had a grilled cheese sandwich that made her think of her vegetarian father.

“Of course, we heard some things from our friends and families, and people were interested in what was going on and concerned about our health and all that stuff while we were up there. We were just part of the team, doing the job, filling in wherever we could,” she stated.

Last June, the pair was initially scheduled to take an eight-day test journey on Boeing's new Starliner aircraft. However, they ended up spending a staggering 278 days longer than anticipated in orbit.

Williams calls her extended ISS stay a ‘wonderful experience’

In an interview with Bill Hemmer on Fox News' America's Newsroom, Williams discussed her unanticipatedly lengthy stay, which was hampered by delays and technological difficulties.

Williams characterized her stay in space as a wonderful experience that she would gladly reprise despite the challenges.

She stated, “I’d go back in a heartbeat,” highlighting her passion for space travel and the friendship she had with her fellow astronauts.

Williams also talked about how viewing Earth from orbit has a transforming effect and how she wants more people could have that experience.

“I love being in space. Space is great. I joke around that it's a little vacation from Earth, but honestly, we have great people in our office who have been training and are ready to go,” she said.