‘Super creeped out’: Erika Kirk trolled for ‘unsettling’ expression while mentioning Candace Owens on podcast

Erika Kirk is being trolled for her expressions while she spoke on Wednesday's episode of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show,’ especially when she mentioned Candace Owens. Netizens shared clips from the podcast, zooming in on Erika’s eyes, saying they are “creeped out” by her expression.

Erika Kirk trolled for ‘unsettling’ expression while mentioning Candace Owens on podcast(@MrsErikaKirk/X)

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Netizens zoomed in on Erika’s face the moment she said, “I have comedians dressing up in whiteface. I have people saying I’m not fit to be a CEO. And I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband.”

“WATCH HER FACE CLOSELY,” one user wrote on X, sharing the video. “The moment she mentions Candace Owens, Erika Kirk’s entire expression shifts instantly. What does her face tell you?”

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{{^usCountry}} “Anyone else find this weird? #ErikaKirk eye doesn’t look normal. The side is abnormally long. The reflection looks like contacts,” another wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Anyone else find this weird? #ErikaKirk eye doesn’t look normal. The side is abnormally long. The reflection looks like contacts,” another wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Is anyone else super creeped out by her face!? Whatever is happening behind those eyes is deeply unsettling,” one user wrote, while another said, “Erika Kirk's all like, 'You fucking wot?"” One user commented, “ Erika Kirk got that look like she has a death metal cover of "Stand By Your Man" stuck in her head.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Is anyone else super creeped out by her face!? Whatever is happening behind those eyes is deeply unsettling,” one user wrote, while another said, “Erika Kirk's all like, 'You fucking wot?"” One user commented, “ Erika Kirk got that look like she has a death metal cover of "Stand By Your Man" stuck in her head.” {{/usCountry}}

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Read More | ‘I just want to go home’: Erika Kirk breaks down in emotional moment after White House shooting | Video

Erika Kirk criticized for her comment

Erika is also being criticized for a specific comment she made on the same show. Charlie Kirk’s widow addressed various issues on the episode, and even called out comedian Druski for wearing white makeup to seemingly mock her in a skit last month.

Erika said at one point that she has been in "quite literal hell these past seven months," since her husband Charlie was murdered, adding, "If you strip someone of their humanity long enough, you will arrive at the chilling conclusion that they don't deserve to exist at all."

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Read More | Erika Kirk says ‘enough is enough’ days after breaking down at WHCD shooting site: ‘I’m taking time to…’

The statement did not sit well with Netizens, with social media figure Ed Krassenstein saying Donald Trump would possibly have had him arrested if he had made such a comment. Sharing a video of Erika making the statement, Ed wrote, “WTF? @MrsErikaKirk, wearing all black, just said this on her podcast,” adding, “If I said something like this, Trump would have me arrested for making death threats.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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