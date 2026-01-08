Syrian authorities said Wednesday they had reached a settlement with Mohammad Hamsho, a prominent businessman accused of ties to Bashar al-Assad's rule and of profiting from the country's war, their first such announcement since taking power. Syria settles status of top businessman under Assad

Two sources told AFP that Hamsho, a former lawmaker, had benefited from links to Qatar, a key backer of the new authorities.

Syria's committee for combating illicit enrichment, established after Assad's fall, said it had reached "a formal settlement" with Hamsho "after extensive investigations and a comprehensive examination" of his assets and financial statements.

Hamsho posted on Facebook on Tuesday that "a comprehensive agreement was signed between myself and the new government", expressing appreciation to President Ahmed al-Sharaa "for the wise policy adopted in closing the past chapter and opening new horizons".

Shortly after the uprising against Assad erupted in 2011, the US Treasury froze Hamsho's US assets and those of his company.

It said Hamsho was a "close business associate" of Assad's brother Maher, serving as a "frontman" for him and a number of his businesses.

The European Union also sanctioned Hamsho.

Hamsho, who also holds Turkish citizenship, was known for myriad business activities from petrochemicals and metals trading to producing television programmes.

But during the war he faced accusations of links to the trade of metal from heavily damaged and looted areas.

He was also accused of ties to the army's elite Fourth Division, run by Maher al-Assad, which was involved in the trade of illicit drug Captagon.

A source close to Hamsho's family said his rehabilitation came through Qatari mediation via relatives.

The source told AFP on condition of anonymity that Qatari authorities contacted Syrian officials in Damascus about Hamsho settling his status in turn for paying a fine, without specifying the amount.

Jihad Yazigi, editor of economic publication The Syria Report, said Hamsho is the uncle of powerful Qatari-Syrian businessman Moutaz al-Khayyat.

Khayyat chairs UCC Holding, which recently secured major deals in Syria including to construct power plants and redevelop Damascus's airport, Yazigi told AFP, and he also "represents Qatari interests in Syria".

Hamsho's link to Khayyat "positions him differently from other businessmen", Yazigi said, adding: "he is protected in a way by the Qataris, indirectly".

Hamsho lives in an upscale Damascus neighbourhood and bodyguards accompany him around the city.

His announcement sparked anger on social media from Syrians who demanded accountability for Assad-era figures.

Syria's authorities have reportedly held talks with several Assad-era businessmen on settling their status, while seizing the assets of others.

