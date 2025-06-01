Tammy Lynn Sytch to Sable: 5 WWE female wrestlers accused of cheating on their husbands

WWE is home to famous wrestlers, whose personalities and on-screen presence appear larger than life. But like everyone else, they too encounter real-life problems behind the curtain. A host of professional wrestlers have gained notoriety for being unfaithful to their husbands. Here's a look at five WWE female stars known for such cheating scandals: Five female WWE stars who notoriously cheated on their husbands(WWE.com)

1. Sable

Sable was a big name during the WWE's Attitude Era. She was famously married to fellow wrestler Marc Mero from 1994 to 2004. Following her return to professional wrestling in 2003 after a brief hiatus, she began an affair with Brock Lesnar while she was still married.

Due to cultural differences, her divorce from Mero was delayed, and the couple ultimately parted ways in 2004. After a scandalous relationship with Lesnar, she exchanged vows with him in 2006. The couple went on to welcome two kids together.

2. Tammy Lynn Sytch (Sunny)

Sunny was the first Diva WWE had in the early 1990s. She exhibited both confidence and looks. She had many admirers, one of whom was Shawn Michaels. The pair allegedly began seeing each other behind the scenes while she was in a serious relationship with wrestler Chris Candido.

Candido did not believe rumours about his then-wife cheating on him at that time. It was later alleged that she may have also had links to wrestlers like Davey Boy Smith, Raven, Ahmed Johnson, and Sabu. However, Sunny eventually admitted to cheating on Candido more than once.

3. Lita

Lita was one of the top women in WWE in the early 2000s as part of the Women's Revolution. She was in a highly publicised relationship with Matt Hardy while they were a Team Xtreme duo. But in 2005, Lita famously had an affair with Edge (born Adam Copeland) when Matt Hardy was injured. When the news about the affair broke, Lita's relationship with Hardy ended. Over the years, Hardy and Edge developed a rivalry, with WWE highlighting their scandal.

4. Melina Perez

Melina, a former Divas and Women's Champion, once famously dated fellow wrestler John Morrison (AKA Johnny Nitro). While they were always seen together both in and out of the ring, it was rumoured that Melina cheated on Morrison with Batista. This caused a strain in their relationship as Morrison allegedly took a break from their relationship at the time. However, some reports claim that the alleged affair caused them to ultimately part ways.

5. Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria)

Lisa Marie Varon, famously known as Victoria, was married to Lee Varon from 1994 to 2015. Amid her growing fame, she notoriously had an affair with John Cena. The 54-year-old eventually called it quits with Lee.