Tampa cops save helpless dog left to die in Hurricane Milton, netizens call for owners' arrest: ‘Cruel and criminal’

Ahead of Hurricane Milton, Tampa cops found a helpless dog crying for help after its owners left it to die, leaving it tied to a fence in stomach-deep water. On Wednesday morning, October 9, Florida Highway Patrol officers discovered the abandoned dog barking for help. Tampa cops save helpless dog left to die in Hurricane Milton (FHP Tampa)

The troopers went on to park their patrol vehicles, and walked across a soggy field next to Interstate 75 to rescue the pooch.

Sharing the heartbreaking video on X, FHP Tampa wrote, “FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please…”

Later, in an update, they shared a photo of the dog, saying, “The dog rescued by @FHPTampa is safe and receiving care. Troopers brought him to a vet, where he was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared the video on X, thanking the highway patrol. “Thank you, @FHPTampa,” he wrote. “It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable.”

‘This is cruel and criminal’

The video shared by FHP Tampa got an overwhelming response, with many calling for the arrest of the dog’s owners. “Thank you @FHPTampa for helping this dog. I hope you find its (prior) owners and arrest them,” one user wrote. “This is ridiculous. The owner needs to face legal consequences,” one user said, while another said, “Absolutely heartbreaking and cruel that anyone would abandon their pet. Well done and thank you for rescuing them”. One wrote, “God bless you for saving this poor sweet dog. The trooper in the video should be commended for his kindness, compassion and understanding. I'm so happy that you cared enough to help this dog. I hope he finds the best home possible. This is how it's done.”

“This is cruel and criminal. If they find the owners they should be arrested,” one user wrote, while another said, “That's absolutely heartless to treat your pet like that.” One user wrote, “Very sad indeed. Poor thing scared to death. Thank goodness he was rescued.”