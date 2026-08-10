Taylor Farms recalls 20 jalapeno products as Salmonella outbreak sickens 345 across 27 states

Taylor Farms is recalling 20 grocery products containing jalapenos as federal officials investigate a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened 345 people across 27 states, according to federal food-safety agencies. The recalled Taylor Farms products include dips, salsas and guacamole that were sold at major grocery retailers across the US.

Taylor Farms recalls 20 jalapeno products as a Salmonella outbreak linked to jalapenos (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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The products were sold at stores including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Kroger, according to the recall information obtained by ABC News.

The recalled Taylor Farms products were distributed across 26 states, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The affected products have “Best If Used By” dates up to and including August 16, 2026, meaning consumers should check products already bought at home.

Where the jalapenos came from

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{{^usCountry}} Taylor Farms said the jalapenos used in the recalled products came from Coast Citrus Distributors. The FDA had already linked Coast Citrus Distributors to the Salmonella outbreak affecting 27 states, according to federal officials. The FDA said the jalapenos supplied by Coast Citrus came from Sinaloa, Mexico. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taylor Farms said the jalapenos used in the recalled products came from Coast Citrus Distributors. The FDA had already linked Coast Citrus Distributors to the Salmonella outbreak affecting 27 states, according to federal officials. The FDA said the jalapenos supplied by Coast Citrus came from Sinaloa, Mexico. {{/usCountry}}

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Taylor Farms said, “Taylor Fresh Foods is no longer sourcing products from this farmer and will be filling orders from alternative suppliers.” Taylor Farms also said it is not aware of any reported illnesses connected to its products containing jalapenos.

The outbreak has sickened 345 people

The wider Salmonella outbreak has sickened 345 people in 27 states, according to the FDA and the Food Safety and Inspection Service. 36 people have been hospitalized, according to federal food-safety officials. No deaths have been reported in connection with the outbreak.

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Federal investigators said illnesses linked to the outbreak began between June 19 and July 20, 2026. Investigators interviewed 191 people who became sick during the outbreak. Of those 191 people, 93% said they had eaten at a Mexican-style restaurant before becoming sick, according to federal investigators via Fox Business.

Also read: Salmonella outbreak linked to Mexican jalapenos sickens 345 people in US

The reported restaurant meal dates ranged from June 14 to July 14, 2026. The contaminated jalapenos were also supplied to major Mexican-style restaurant chains, including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA, according to officials.

More food is being recalled

The jalapeno recall is not limited to Taylor Farms grocery products. At least 18 ready-to-eat meat and poultry products have also been recalled because they contain the recalled FDA-regulated jalapenos, according to the FSIS and FDA.

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These products fall under the “Fully Cooked - Not Shelf Stable” category, as noted by Fox Business. They include ready-to-eat wraps, bowls and salads that were sold at major retailers. Federal officials said there have been no confirmed illnesses linked specifically to these recalled meat and poultry products.

Taylor Farms and Deli Kitchen products

Some recalled prepared foods come from Taylor Farms and Deli Kitchen. These include Chipotle Cheddar Chicken Wraps, sold at Kroger and Dillons, with use-by dates from August 7 through August 13, 2026. Another recalled item is Cajun Chicken Mashed Potatoes & Corn, sold at Kroger, with use-by dates from August 7 through August 14.

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Taylor Farms Chicken Enchiladas, also sold at Kroger, have use-by dates from August 7 through August 16. RaceTrac Southwest Style Salad Chicken was also recalled, with use-by dates from August 7 through August 13.

H-E-B products also recalled

Several H-E-B products sold under the Higher Harvest and Meal Simple brands are also part of the recall. These include Chicken & Beef Chimichurri, with use-by dates of August 6, August 9 and August 13. Creamy Cilantro Chicken was also recalled, with use-by dates ranging from August 4 through August 12, according to Fox Business.

Other recalled H-E-B products include Southwest Chicken Shake Rattle Bowls, with use-by dates from August 7 through August 15. Meal Simple Pork Carnitas Bowl and Chicken & Rice with Cilantro jalapeno Sauce were also recalled. Those products have use-by dates including August 3, August 7, August 10 and August 14.

Marketside and Wawa products

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Walmart's Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken is also part of the recall. The Marketside product has use-by dates ranging from August 8 through August 16. Wawa Spicy Chipotle Chicken Wraps were also recalled, with use-by dates from August 6 through August 8.

Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb products

Several ready-made meals sold under Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb were also affected. The recalled products include Beef Barbacoa Bowls, Chile Lime Rice Chicken Bowls, Pork Chile Verde Bowls and Chipotle Chicken Wraps. Their use-by dates range from August 7 through August 12.

Hannaford products

Hannaford also has recalled products connected to the jalapeno ingredient recall. These include Taylor Farms Classic Beef Burritos, Chipotle Chicken Tortilla Wraps and Chicken Verde Burritos. The recalled Hannaford products have use-by dates ranging from August 7 through August 12, according to Fox Business

What consumers should know

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Federal regulators have warned that the list of recalled foods could grow. The FSIS said it expects more downstream products to be identified as the jalapeno ingredient recall continues. This is because contaminated jalapenos may have been used as an ingredient in other prepared foods before the original recall was issued.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled products and compare the product name and use-by or “Best If Used By” date with the official recall lists. People should not eat a recalled product, even if it looks or smells normal.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause an infection called salmonellosis. Common symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. Symptoms can start as soon as six hours after exposure or as late as six days after eating contaminated food, according to federal health officials.

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Most people recover within four to seven days without treatment. But Salmonella can cause more serious illness, especially in older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems. Anyone who thinks they may have become sick after eating a recalled product should contact a healthcare provider.

Why the Taylor Farms recall matters

The latest recall shows how quickly a contaminated ingredient can move through the US. food supply. Taylor Farms has a particularly large role in that system. Because Taylor Farms supplies food to major retailers and food businesses, an ingredient problem can affect many different products and stores at the same time. In this case, the FDA's investigation into jalapenos from Sinaloa led to recalls involving restaurants, grocery products and ready-to-eat meals.