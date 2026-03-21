Taylor Frankie Paul could lose children's custody after abuse video; ex-husband Tate Paul makes move

New details have emerged about the custody situation involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-husband Tate Paul following the resurfacing of a 2023 domestic violence incident. In a video, released by TMZ on Thursday, the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star could be seen involved in a heated confrontation with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. Following the revelations, ABC canceled her season of The Bachelorette. Taylor Frankie Paul arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Tate Paul makes a move Now, TMZ has cited sources to report that Tate, who shares two children with Paul, only recently saw the video after it was made public. He is reportedly “outraged” and would have pushed for child abuse charges had he been aware of the footage earlier.

Following the 2023 incident, Tate had already sought full custody through legal channels. Paul’s legal team agreed at the time to shift from joint custody to full custody in his favor. Over the following months, Paul completed alcohol education programs and other evaluations, eventually regaining approximately 50% custody.

Why children were not removed from home Despite the seriousness of the incident, authorities did not remove the children from Paul’s care, TMZ added. Sources told the outlet that Utah’s Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was alerted due to mandatory police reporting requirements. However, the agency determined that the threshold for removal, immediate danger, was not met.

A source familiar with the investigation said the child struck during the altercation was not the intended target, but was hit after the object ricocheted.

Questions remain over handling of incident The video, which was referenced in the police report, shows a chaotic altercation in which Paul threw a barstool that ended up hitting one of her children.

Authorities reportedly did not share the footage with Tate at the time. Sources also claim that Paul initially denied that a child had been struck.

It remains unclear whether certain details, including claims that Paul did not immediately comfort the injured child, played any role in DCFS’s final assessment.

Ongoing investigation and new complaints The case is far from closed. Dakota Mortensen has reportedly filed multiple complaints with DCFS alleging child abuse, and an active investigation remains ongoing.

As part of that process, both Paul and Mortensen have been ordered to undergo psychological evaluations.

Dakota Mortensen scores big victory Meanwhile, PEOPLE cited a court order to report that Dakota Mortensen has been granted temporary custody of his son Ever, 2. The report stated that as per the terms of the protective order Mortensen will have "temporary custody" of Ever. A hearing is set for April 7, at which point Paul will be allowed to tell her side of the story to the court.

"No parent time is allowed until the scheduled hearing," the order reads.