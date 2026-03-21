Taylor Frankie Paul could lose children's custody after abuse video; ex-husband Tate Paul makes move
New details have emerged about the custody situation involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-husband Tate Paul
New details have emerged about the custody situation involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-husband Tate Paul following the resurfacing of a 2023 domestic violence incident. In a video, released by TMZ on Thursday, the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star could be seen involved in a heated confrontation with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. Following the revelations, ABC canceled her season of The Bachelorette.
Tate Paul makes a move
Now, TMZ has cited sources to report that Tate, who shares two children with Paul, only recently saw the video after it was made public. He is reportedly “outraged” and would have pushed for child abuse charges had he been aware of the footage earlier.
Following the 2023 incident, Tate had already sought full custody through legal channels. Paul’s legal team agreed at the time to shift from joint custody to full custody in his favor. Over the following months, Paul completed alcohol education programs and other evaluations, eventually regaining approximately 50% custody.
Why children were not removed from home
Despite the seriousness of the incident, authorities did not remove the children from Paul’s care, TMZ added. Sources told the outlet that Utah’s Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was alerted due to mandatory police reporting requirements. However, the agency determined that the threshold for removal, immediate danger, was not met.
A source familiar with the investigation said the child struck during the altercation was not the intended target, but was hit after the object ricocheted.
Questions remain over handling of incident
The video, which was referenced in the police report, shows a chaotic altercation in which Paul threw a barstool that ended up hitting one of her children.
Authorities reportedly did not share the footage with Tate at the time. Sources also claim that Paul initially denied that a child had been struck.
It remains unclear whether certain details, including claims that Paul did not immediately comfort the injured child, played any role in DCFS’s final assessment.
Ongoing investigation and new complaints
The case is far from closed. Dakota Mortensen has reportedly filed multiple complaints with DCFS alleging child abuse, and an active investigation remains ongoing.
As part of that process, both Paul and Mortensen have been ordered to undergo psychological evaluations.
Dakota Mortensen scores big victory
Meanwhile, PEOPLE cited a court order to report that Dakota Mortensen has been granted temporary custody of his son Ever, 2. The report stated that as per the terms of the protective order Mortensen will have "temporary custody" of Ever. A hearing is set for April 7, at which point Paul will be allowed to tell her side of the story to the court.
"No parent time is allowed until the scheduled hearing," the order reads.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More