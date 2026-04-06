Taylor Frankie Paul: Instagram video amid Dakota Mortensen row details 'last 40 days'; 'panic attacks'
Taylor Frankie Paul shared an emotional update amid abuse allegations by Dakota Mortensen, calling the past 40 days “hell” ahead of Tuesday's custody hearing.
Taylor Frankie Paul on Sunday posted an Instagram video with an update amid the allegations of domestic violence by former partner, Dakota Mortensen. The allegations from 2023 have dominated tabloid headlines after a video of the incident was released. Paul was arrested and charged in 2023.
The show Bachelorette on ABC, featuring Taylor, Frankie Paul, was cancelled amid the backlash over the allegations. But Taylor Frankie Paul has gone through it all, with her current family, even as the battle over the custody of her child with Mortensen has taken center stage.
Needless to say, the effect of it all has taken a toll on the influencer turned reality TV star. In Sunday's post, she posted a video containing her photos from the days when the allegations against her dominated tabloid headlines.
Taylor Frankie Paul Details ‘Last 40 Days’
“The last 40 days felt like hell on earth,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Through every panic attack I prayed for strength as I could feel my body breaking down and out from the distress of it all. And HE sent just that in various ways along with so many undeniable signs saying “I am with you” which I can’t wait to share that part.
The video she posted had selfies purportedly from the “panic attacks” and “body breakdowns” that she has had amid the allegations. It also had messages of support she received from her acquaintances.
Also read: Taylor Frankie Paul called an 'intermediate problem drinker' in resurfaced 2023 assessment
“I’ve prayed since I was young and never strayed away because I believe he wants us to ask for help especially during our lowest points," she continued. "However, instead of just asking I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day no matter how low I felt.”
Latest On Child Custody Battle
Taylor Frankie Paul has temporarily lost custody of her 2‑year‑old son, Ever, to Dakota Mortensen. A Utah judge granted Mortensen exclusive temporary custody.
Also read: Why did The Bachelorette get cancelled? Taylor Frankie Paul domestic abuse video emerges; Meta cuts ties with TikToker
The order came after Mortensen filed for a restraining order based on newly surfaced 2023‑related video and a February 2026 incident. Paul is not allowed parenting time until the next court hearing, scheduled on April 7, Tuesday.
Taylor Frankie Paul mothers two older children, Indy (8) and Ocean (5), with her ex‑husband, Tate Paul. Recently, she posted photos of a get-together with them even as she is not allowed to visit Ever.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More