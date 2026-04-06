Taylor Frankie Paul: Instagram video amid Dakota Mortensen row details 'last 40 days'; 'panic attacks'

Taylor Frankie Paul on Sunday posted an Instagram video with an update amid the allegations of domestic violence by former partner, Dakota Mortensen. The allegations from 2023 have dominated tabloid headlines after a video of the incident was released. Paul was arrested and charged in 2023. Taylor Frankie Paul arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The show Bachelorette on ABC, featuring Taylor, Frankie Paul, was cancelled amid the backlash over the allegations. But Taylor Frankie Paul has gone through it all, with her current family, even as the battle over the custody of her child with Mortensen has taken center stage.

Needless to say, the effect of it all has taken a toll on the influencer turned reality TV star. In Sunday's post, she posted a video containing her photos from the days when the allegations against her dominated tabloid headlines.

Taylor Frankie Paul Details ‘Last 40 Days’ “The last 40 days felt like hell on earth,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "Through every panic attack I prayed for strength as I could feel my body breaking down and out from the distress of it all. And HE sent just that in various ways along with so many undeniable signs saying “I am with you” which I can’t wait to share that part.

The video she posted had selfies purportedly from the “panic attacks” and “body breakdowns” that she has had amid the allegations. It also had messages of support she received from her acquaintances.

Also read: Taylor Frankie Paul called an 'intermediate problem drinker' in resurfaced 2023 assessment

“I’ve prayed since I was young and never strayed away because I believe he wants us to ask for help especially during our lowest points," she continued. "However, instead of just asking I switched over to thanking him at the end of each day no matter how low I felt.”