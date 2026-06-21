Technical issues plaguing Nancy Guthrie probe? PCSD releases statement, ‘Being affected by…’

Technical issues plagued Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently, as they work to find Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother. Men’s Journal reported that the sheriff’s department has been dealing with technical issues on and off throughout the investigation.

Civilian volunteer searchers walk along Orange Grove Road while looking for clues in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home, in Tucson, U.S., February 22, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble/File Photo(REUTERS)

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“COMMUNITY ALERT: 911 OUTAGE,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department wrote on X. “The Pima County 911 Communications Center is currently being affected by a statewide 911 network outage. For emergency response, please contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department non-emergency phone number at (520) 351-4900.”

The outage, however, did not last long. Another post that followed less than three hours later said, “UPDATE: The 911 system has returned to normal operation and can now be used for emergency response.”

However, the sheriff’s department did not say that the outage caused any interruption specifically in the Nancy case.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

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{{^usCountry}} In Pima County, it was a pretty eventful week. The department also announced that the area was experiencing severe weather on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Pima County, it was a pretty eventful week. The department also announced that the area was experiencing severe weather on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Pima County is experiencing severe weather that has caused multiple road closures. Downed power lines have been reported on South Mission Rd between West Sindle Pl and West Irvington Pl,” the X post read. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Pima County is experiencing severe weather that has caused multiple road closures. Downed power lines have been reported on South Mission Rd between West Sindle Pl and West Irvington Pl,” the X post read. Latest on the Nancy Guthrie case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Volunteers have been searching for Nancy in Mexico after an anonymous tip claimed her remains are in an area close to the border with Arizona. The Buscando Corazones collective in the city of Nogales, Sonora, previously found over 25 unmarked graves in the area where the tip claims Nancy’s remains can be found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Volunteers have been searching for Nancy in Mexico after an anonymous tip claimed her remains are in an area close to the border with Arizona. The Buscando Corazones collective in the city of Nogales, Sonora, previously found over 25 unmarked graves in the area where the tip claims Nancy’s remains can be found. {{/usCountry}}

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The leader of the local collective claimed that she got a tip claiming Nancy’s remains are buried in one of the streams in an area known as Mariposa. The stream is reportedly located near the Mariposa Port of Entry at the Mexico-Arizona border.

However, volunteers did not find any evidence of Nancy's "grave" or her whereabouts.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…'

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously explained why no arrests have been made even months after Nancy vanished. In an interview with KOLD-TV, Nanos defended what he called a “tedious” process.

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“It’s just not like a detective goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest. This is a very sensitive case, but what really makes it prolonged is that we do rely on labs,” Nanos said. “When you’re looking at those labs and the work they do, you have a science there, and science has rules that it has to go by. Even though it’s not… DNA, they’ll tell you, isn’t an exact science — it’s 99% plus. So it’s pretty close, but you still have to follow rules.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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