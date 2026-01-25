Ted Cruz's ‘secret’ recordings slamming Trump, JD Vance spark row in GOP- 5 key points

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a prominent Republican, has sparked a row in the ranks of the party after recordings of him slamming President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were reported on. Senator Ted Cruz arrives via the subway in the basement of the U.S. Capitol ahead of a vote on January 14. (Getty Images via AFP)

On Sunday, Axios reported on exclusive recordings of Ted Cruz addressing donors at private meetings where Cruz vehemently tore into the Trump administration over their tariff and other policies. The recordings are from mid or late 2025, the report notes.

The recordings have not been made public in the Axios report. However, the outlet independently verified its authority and reported that Cruz was especially critical of Trump over his tariff policies.

Here's a breakdown of Senator Cruz's comments on Trump and Vance in 5 key points.

Ted Cruz vs Trump and JD Vance: 5 Key Points 1. Strong words for JD Vance Senator Ted Cruz had some pretty strong words for JD Vance in the recordings Axios reported on. Cruz called JD Vance "a pawn" of conservative podcaster, Tucker Carlson. "Tucker created JD. JD is Tucker's protégé, and they are one and the same," Cruz reportedly told in one of the meetings.

2. Ted Cruz Bidding For White House Run Per Axios, the recordings are a testimony to how Senator Ted Cruz is preparing for a potential White House run on an anti-Trump Republican ticket. He is believed to be planning to challenge JD Vance for the VP ticket in the upcoming GOP primaries.

3. Recounts Tariff Discussion With Trump Ted Cruz is one of the Senator on the GOP ranks who have opposed the tariff regime Trump introduced after assuming office in January 2025. In the recordings, he reportedly recalled a discussion with Trump that ended with Trump saying: "F*** you, Ted."

4. Trump Told Ted Cruz 'F*** You' Cruz tells in the recordings that after the introduction of the tariff, Cruz and a few other Senators had a call with Trump about the tariffs. Cruz reportedly said in the meeting that the call with Trump "did not go well."

He reportedly told Trump that if the GOP "get to November (2026) and people's 401(k)s are down 30% and prices are up 10–20% at the supermarket, we're going to go into Election Day, face a bloodbath." In response, Trump said: "F*** you, Ted."

5. Source Of The Recording Under Scanner The recording that has sparked a row are not available in the public domain. Axios states in the report that they were provided by a "Republican source." The details of the source's relation to Cruz or the GOP were not clarified.

The total length of the recordings is 10 minutes, the report noted.