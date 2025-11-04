Teen Vogue merges with Vogue amid reports of layoffs, leadership changes; Details here

Vogue Business announced that Condé Nast's youth-focused magazine, Teen Vogue, will now be merged with the original Vogue magazine. West Coast Director of Vogue and Teen Vogue Lisa Love attends LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles.(AFP)

The announcement, which came on Monday, came along with the announcement of a slew of leadership changes at the organization. Multiple employees claimed they were fired from the organization as part of the restructuring.

As part of the restructuring, the current editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, Versha Sharma, will leave her role. Operations will be taken over by Chloe Malle, the editor of American Vogue.

Amid the restructuring announcement, employees of Vogue claimed that they were laid off from the organization in the wake of the restructuring. Lex McMenamin, a former employee with the news and politics team at Teen Vogue, said on social media that they, along with multiple others, were laid off.

McMenamin said that most of the employees who worked with the news and politics team at the magazine were laid off. Hindustan Times could not independently verify if the layoffs actually took place. Condé Nast has also not confirmed anything around it.

"I was laid off from Teen Vogue today along with multiple other staffers on other sections, and today is my last day," McMenamin wrote. “Certainly more to come from me when the dust has settled more, but to my knowledge, after today, there will be no politics staffers at Teen Vogue.”

"Teen Vogue is joining Vogue.com, a transition that’s part of a broader push to expand the Vogue ecosystem," the announcement read. "The title will remain a distinct editorial property, with its own identity and mission; sitting under the Vogue umbrella will provide a more unified reader experience across titles."

“We are looking forward to this new chapter. In our increasingly fragmented media landscape, making all Vogue — Teen Vogue and Vogue Business — accessible in one place sets us up for growth,” Chloe Malle was quoted saying in the statement.

“I loved it then and I love and respect it now, and am committed to continuing and supporting its point of view and sensibility.”

Condé Nast is owned by Advance Publications, a private media company controlled by the Newhouse family.