Terry Morgan suspended from ABC News: All about his family and net worth

Terry Moran, a respected American television journalist and senior national correspondent for ABC News, is widely known for his sharp reporting and coverage of major global events. However, his distinguished career has recently hit turbulence following a late-night social media tirade targeting top White House adviser Stephen Miller and former President Donald Trump. The controversial posts have led to Moran’s suspension from ABC News. BC News journalist Terry Moran's career is in jeopardy following his suspension due to a social media rant targeting Trump and Miller. (Pawel Kaminski/ABC via AP)(AP)

Who is Terry Moran married to?

After completing his education, Moran began his journalism career in the mid-1980s as a reporter for WLBZ in Bangor, Maine. His talent and dedication quickly propelled him to larger markets, and by 1997, he had joined the national ranks at ABC News.

Moran has a small family, which he has built with his wife Dina. The couple shares two children from their marriage and has remained private about their family, raising their kids away from the public eye. Moran has often credited his family as a grounding force amid the pressures of journalism.

In past interviews, he’s spoken about the importance of his personal life, highlighting how the support and stability of his loved ones help him maintain balance in a demanding, high-profile career. Despite his nature of work, which is extensively documented, he has managed to keep his children’s information out of the limelight.

Terry Moran’s net worth revealed

According to Mabumbe, Moran’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million, all thanks to his successful career in journalism so far. However, the recent suspension from ABC News is likely to hit a snag in his professional life. Over the years, Moran has built his wealth primarily through his long-standing career at ABC News, serving in key roles such as anchor, correspondent, and co-anchor on programs like Nightline.

Beyond journalism, he has also invested in real estate, owning multiple properties across the country, which have contributed to his overall financial portfolio.