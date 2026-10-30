Texas Democrat James Talarico makes masala dosa in Irving during midterms campaign - watch

However, it is the politician's skills in the kitchen that caught the eye of people online recently. The video of Talarico's cooking feat was shared by ABC News-affiliate WFAA and quickly went viral on social media.

The MAGA machinery and President Donald Trump have heavily backed Paxton, the attorney general. Trump has even taken to calling Talarico as ‘Talafreako’ in several past instances.

Texas Democrat James Talarico went viral for making masala dosas in Irving, during his Senatorial campaign on October 29. Talarico will face Ken Paxton in the November 3 midterm elections , in a closely watched contest.

What does the video show? The video shows Talarico carefully place the dosa batter on an open stove, spreading it out in fluid motions. He then adds potatoes to the dosa, before folding it expertly as it turns crisp. Then, Talarico proceeds to lift it gingerly and place it on a plate, as the onlookers cheer him on and laud the cooking skill.

The local channel posting the video noted that Talarico was at Madira N Masala in Irving when he cooked up the dosa. Established in 2025, the business notes it is a “globally inspired restaurant and distinctive bar.” The word 'madira' is “Sanskrit for nectar, for the wines of the gods,” the restaurant notes, and adds that ‘masala’ refers to spices that give Indian dishes their soul.

Also Read | South Asians backing Democrat for Texas Senate seat in midterm election: Survey

Dosas arrived in the US along with South Indian migration. Often referred to as crepes, they have now somewhat become a part of the street food culture in the US as well. A masala doss is basically a crepe stuffed with potatoes cooked in Indian spices. Notably, there is a viral NY Dosas cart near Washington Square Park in New York City.

Talarico's feat was lauded online as well with one person remarking “Texas Democratic US Senate candidate @jamestalarico making a mouth watering masala dosa.” Another added “That's a different unique way of campaigning.…Texas Democratic US Senate candidate @jamestalarico trying his hands on making Masala Dosa.” Yet another said, “James Talarico making Masala Dosa is the energy we needed today. Rooting for a big win Texas!”.

Irving has seen a growth in Asian population in recent years. A 2022 report from The Dallas Morning News notes that Irving is “particularly known for a thriving Indian-American population and a hub of Indian and Asian restaurants and grocery stores.”

What did James Talarico say in Irving? Prior to his campaign in Dallas, Talarico touted the state's diversity at the Irving restaurant, WFAA reported. He reportedly discussed the importance of immigration reform to help the economy of the state.

“We need a senator who celebrates our diversity rather than weaponizes it,” Talarico said to applause. “We know that our diversity is our strength,” Talarico further added.