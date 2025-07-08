Heart-wrenching video shows girls at Camp Mystic dancing, enjoying before tragic Texas floods: Watch

In a heart-wrenching video, Camp Mystic employees and campers can be seen having fun before scores of young girls were washed away by the devastating Texas flash flood. The video showed the Camp Mystic campers enjoying their summer in the days leading up to the flood.(Devon Paige via Storyful)

On TikTok, Camp Mystic nurse Devon Paige posted a collection of videos showing campers from the sleepaway camp engaging in activities in a field, dancing, and dining in the mess hall.

The films were shot between June 28 and July 3, only hours before calamity would befall the all-girls Christian summer camp in Kerr County, which is situated along the Guadalupe River, read Paige's caption, as per NY Post.

Reacting to the TikTok clip shared on X, one user wrote: “omg so so tragic. There are no words.”

“Those poor girls.. I am heartbroken for their families..,” another commented.

Meanwhile, several others called for an investigation, stating that those responsible should be held responsible.

750 girls were staying at Camp Mystic for the summer when the river's water levels rose to over 26 feet in less than an hour after a severe storm that brought massive rains to the area washed away the camp at 4 a.m. on Friday.

The number of fatalities from the devastating flooding in Texas increased to 104 as of Monday, including 27 girls and counselors from Camp Mystic.

Camp Mystic girls seen sobbing and singing worship songs in another video

In addition, Paige posted devastating footage of the tragedy brought on by the flooding while she and the young campers escaped for their safety.

The nurse recorded footage of automobiles stacked up, trees blown down, and roadways degraded.

In a different video, a group of young girls were seen riding past the destruction to a reunification facility while sobbing and singing worship songs.

Paige writes, “The girls are singing to try and calm everyone.”

Camp Mystic owner dies in Texas flood

Richard "Dick" Eastland, the owner of Camp Mystic, also lost his life in the flood while attempting to save the campers at Bubble Inn.

The time for search and rescue efforts is swiftly concluding, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, who added that 10 campers and one counselor are still missing.

According to camp administrators, they have communicated with state and municipal authorities, "who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls."

“Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly,” the camp stated on its website.