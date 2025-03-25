Texas man jailed for urinating in women's water bottles, infecting one with herpes

A Texas man has been sentenced to six years in prison for urinating in women's water bottles, an act that led to one victim contracting herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1). Janitor Lucio Diaz sentenced to six years for assault with his urine at a Houston medical practice.(X-@satguy01)

Quoting court documents, The Independent reported that Lucio Catarino Diaz, a former janitor at a Houston medical facility, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, his urine.

Diaz, who had already served two years of sentence, committed the crimes in the summer of 2022 at a doctor’s office located along the East Freeway.

The practice had a shared five-gallon water dispenser used by staff and others in a common area.

An employee, identified as MA, noticed on August 30, 2022, that “the water she got from the water dispenser had a funny taste and smell to it,” according to the complaint. She later told police that she began bringing her own water bottle instead of drinking the “sour” water.

The employee eventually “noticed her water from her personal water bottle that she brought from the store smelled nasty,” the documents said, adding that she decided to dispose of the bottle rather than investigate further.

Janitor caught on camera ‘inserting penis’ into water bottle

As the office lacked security cameras, the woman purchased a small camera online and attached it to her computer. She also placed a large water bottle in the camera's view.

Later that evening, the woman was notified of movement on the camera. “What she witnessed moments later was far worse than anyone could imagine,” court documents revealed.

“The video clearly showed the nighttime janitor, Lucio Diaz, approach M.A.’s desk as if to clean, set the cleaning rag and cleaning bottle on the desk, unzip his pants, pull out his penis, grab the water bottle sitting on the desk, unscrew the cap, and begin to insert his penis into the water bottle (turning it upwards to ensure the water in the bottle touched his penis), and rub his penis on the mouth of the bottle,” report quoted court documents.

“He then put the cap back on the bottle, set it back where he found it, zipped up his pants, grabbed the cleaning bottle and rag, and continued to ‘clean’ the desk. Lucio Diaz was not phased, he was not nervous—he had done this before—and it had now become just a part of his daily ‘cleaning’ ritual,” the report added.

According to the complaint, Diaz admitted to the crimes during police questioning, saying he “did it because he knew [the employee] would drink it the next day” and mentioned having a “sickness.”

The woman later underwent several STD tests, all of which came back positive for Herpes simplex virus type 1, a condition she had never tested positive for before, the complaint revealed.

Tests on Diaz also showed he was positive for the same virus, along with chlamydia.

Following this, several other women working at the medical practice found they had contracted STDs. The Independent reported it has reviewed multiple civil suits filed against Diaz.

On October 10, 2022, another woman who was targeted by Diaz informed police that she tested positive for herpes simplex virus type 1 and chlamydia after consuming water from her bottle that had been contaminated with his urine, as stated in the court documents, reported USA Today.