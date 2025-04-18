Texas rocked by series of earthquakes, latest 3.3 magnitude near Mentone

Texas has been rattled by a series of small earthquakes within the past 24 hours, raising eyebrows in the typically calm region. The latest, a 3.3 magnitude quake, struck at 9:01 a.m. ET near Mentone in West Texas, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Just two hours earlier, a 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded in the same area, hinting at a possible cluster of seismic activity. Texas experienced a series of small earthquakes, including a 3.3 magnitude quake near Mentone.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

No injuries have been reported so far

Any seismic activity above the magnitude of 2.5 can be felt and result in minor damage. However, following the 3.3 magnitude earthquake which hit Texas, no damage or injuries have been reported yet, as reported by the Daily Mail. Over the last 24 hours, USGC recorded an estimate of 10 minor tremors which ranged between 1.7 to 2.4 magnitude.

Texas, though naturally faulted, has seen a rise in earthquakes largely due to induced seismicity—earthquakes triggered by human activity. In particular, oil and gas operations involving wastewater injection have been linked to these events. The injected fluids increase underground pressure and can lubricate fault lines, making them more prone to slipping. Recently, Texas experienced several small quakes, the strongest being a magnitude 3.3.