The All-American Rejects' ‘house party’ tour has fans going wild| Videos

The All-American Rejects are on a mission to bring house-parties back into the game. Having embarked on a “House Party Tour” to promote their new single, fans now have the chance to bring their favorite 2000’s punk-rock band to their own backyards by RSVPing a venue on the band’s Linktree page. The concept for this tour arose out of the band’s desire to reconnect with true fans at the ground level and challenge how lucrative the mainstream concert industry has become. The All-American Rejects are crashing house parties around the United States.(X/ @in2thewayside)

So far, the band has played in a backyard in Chicago, a bowling alley in Minneapolis, a Columbia grad party at a private lawn in Missouri and the quad of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. This string of concerts kicked off on April 30, a week after the band released their single Sandbox, which is a part of their new album Easy Come, Easy Go, set to release on June 5. This will be the band’s first album in 13 years. The band invited fans to send more locations for pop-up shows via a social media post.

The most recent show happened at a backyard in Nashville.

To invite the band to their hometown, fans need only drop their contact details on an RSVP link at their Linktree page. The location of these pop-up shows is, however, kept confidential up until a few hours before performing and the fan who recommends the location is informed only some time prior to the band’s arrival. Completely free of cost, these shows are a way for the band to challenge inflated pricing and lack of interest found at big concerts and reconnect with an audience that truly enjoys their music.

“We played this random house party [in Los Angeles], and it was like, of all the shows we played in the last 10 years, it was, like, this big wake-up call to the reality of, 'Oh, this is why we started doing this.' We played in house shows. We played backyards, VFWs, and I just told my manager, 'That worked. Let’s do that,'" explained Tyson Ritter, frontman of the All-American Rejects. Ritter also gave a speech to the packed crowd at a recent house party where he stressed on the importance of delivering nostalgia and true songs to its fan base rather than trying to make a quick buck and thanked his audience for keeping the spirit of rock and roll alive.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration of the brand’s genius marketing move and love for their fans.

The band’s next house party is listed for May 23 following which they will be taking to the stage on July 7 in Calgary, Alberta which leaves sufficient space for more pop-up shows to be conducted in between. They are also slated to open the Jonas Brothers show at the Schottenstein Center on Nov 8.