The viral Lilo & Stitch popcorn bucket breaks the internet: Here's how to snag one

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch is set to make a splash in theaters this summer, delivering not only a fresh take on the beloved island adventure but also a wave of exclusive, must-have merchandise. Major theater chains like Regal, AMC, and Cinemark are leaning into the excitement with a range of themed concessions and collectibles. Timed perfectly for Memorial Day weekend, these limited-edition items are the perfect way for audiences to celebrate the return of Stitch, and here’s how you can get one for yourself. Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch is in theaters this summer with exclusive merchandise and themed concessions.(@DisneyStudios/X)

How to get the Lilo and Stitch popcorn bucket at Regal Cinemas?

Regal Cinemas is joining the Lilo & Stitch fun with a must-have lineup of themed treats. Fans can grab an adorable Stitch-shaped popcorn bucket and the quirky “Mayhem Container,” designed like Experiment 626 and complete with a built-in straw for cold drinks. The “Surfin’ Combo” ups the collectible appeal, featuring a popcorn pail with Stitch’s iconic ears and a matching frozen beverage glass topped with a playful plastic straw, as reported by northjersey.com.

How to get the Lilo and Stitch popcorn bucket at Cinemark?

Cinemark went tropical as it introduced the Lilo & Stitch Coconut Popcorn Bucket along with a plush. The combo includes a container shaped like a coconut along with a Stitch plushie. The collectibles are priced at $49.95.

How to get the Lilo and Stitch popcorn bucket at AMC?

AMC Theatres is going all out for Lilo & Stitch’s opening night, treating fans to a special Dolby Cinema fan event on May 22. It is offering attendees will receive an exclusive stick-and-snap Stitch kit. Moreover, the merchandise also includes a Stitch-shaped drink and popcorn vessel, a combo package with a collectible tin, themed cup, mystery topper, and a Stitch ear headband. It is also introducing a new Stich theme ICEE flavour, which is called Blue Raspberry Wave.

The Lilo & Stitch live-action is now out in theatres.