These Joann stores are closing today: See the full list of locations

The company owning the chain of Joann stores across the United States filed for bankruptcy back in January 2025. Now, one-third of the Joann Stores in the US are scheduled to be shutdown by the end of April 2025, according to spokesperson Jo Anne McCusker of the GA Group. This group is based in the United States and is the decision maker behind Joann stores in the country. Joann Stores closing down: Check which ones are getting shut today(Instagram/@joann_stores)

Joann stores, renowned for being a fabric and craft retailer, will see a shutdown in as many as 255 locations this April. According to an Akron Beacon Journal report, the remaining of the 500 stores are expected to close down by the end of May. This was confirmed by Scott Carpenter, CEO of GA Group's Retail Solutions and Wholesale & Industrial Solutions, back in February this year.

Which Joann stores are closing today?



A curated list of stores closing down today are as follows:



City: Renton

Mall/Store: Northeast Sunset Blvd.

City: Moses Lake

Mall/Store: Town Center

City: Seattle

Mall/Store: Nw 57Th Street

City: Clarkston

Mall/Store: Gateway Square

City: Warrenton

Mall/Store: Un-Named Shopping Center

City: West Lebanon

Mall/Store: Target Plaza

City: Beaverton

Mall/Store: Canyon Place

City: Klamath Falls

Mall/Store: Jefferson Square

City: Woodland

Mall/Store: Westgate S/C



City: Jackson

Mall/Store: Grocery Outlet SC

City: San Mateo

Mall/Store: South El Camino Real

City: Redwood City

Mall/Store: Peninsula Boardwalk

City: Morgan Hill

Mall/Store: Tennant Station S/C

City: Long Beach

Mall/Store: Los Coyotes Centers

City: Tucson

Mall/Store: Oracle Wetmore

These are just a few among the dozens of stores closing down today. Check for the operations of your nearest Joann store on their official site by entering your location.

More on Joann stores

Joann stores have been operating in the United States for nearly 80 years. They filed for bankruptcy for a second time in January 2025. According to a USA Today report, all of Joann's assets were won in a February auction by popular retail liquidator GA Group as well Joann's term lenders. Soon after, announcements for store closures arrived in February, 2025.