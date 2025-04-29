These Joann stores are closing today: See the full list of locations
Nearly one-third of Joann stores are slated to close down by the end of April. Which ones are closing today?
The company owning the chain of Joann stores across the United States filed for bankruptcy back in January 2025. Now, one-third of the Joann Stores in the US are scheduled to be shutdown by the end of April 2025, according to spokesperson Jo Anne McCusker of the GA Group. This group is based in the United States and is the decision maker behind Joann stores in the country.
Joann stores, renowned for being a fabric and craft retailer, will see a shutdown in as many as 255 locations this April. According to an Akron Beacon Journal report, the remaining of the 500 stores are expected to close down by the end of May. This was confirmed by Scott Carpenter, CEO of GA Group's Retail Solutions and Wholesale & Industrial Solutions, back in February this year.
Which Joann stores are closing today?
A curated list of stores closing down today are as follows:
City: Renton
Mall/Store: Northeast Sunset Blvd.
City: Moses Lake
Mall/Store: Town Center
City: Seattle
Mall/Store: Nw 57Th Street
City: Clarkston
Mall/Store: Gateway Square
City: Warrenton
Mall/Store: Un-Named Shopping Center
City: West Lebanon
Mall/Store: Target Plaza
City: Beaverton
Mall/Store: Canyon Place
City: Klamath Falls
Mall/Store: Jefferson Square
City: Woodland
Mall/Store: Westgate S/C
City: Jackson
Mall/Store: Grocery Outlet SC
City: San Mateo
Mall/Store: South El Camino Real
City: Redwood City
Mall/Store: Peninsula Boardwalk
City: Morgan Hill
Mall/Store: Tennant Station S/C
City: Long Beach
Mall/Store: Los Coyotes Centers
City: Tucson
Mall/Store: Oracle Wetmore
These are just a few among the dozens of stores closing down today. Check for the operations of your nearest Joann store on their official site by entering your location.
More on Joann stores
Joann stores have been operating in the United States for nearly 80 years. They filed for bankruptcy for a second time in January 2025. According to a USA Today report, all of Joann's assets were won in a February auction by popular retail liquidator GA Group as well Joann's term lenders. Soon after, announcements for store closures arrived in February, 2025.