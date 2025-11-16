SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Thousands of people took to the streets of North Macedonia's capital on Saturday demanding justice for the victims of a nightclub fire — the deadliest blaze in the country's history — ahead of the trial next week of the club owner and others. Thousands protest ahead of trial over deadliest fire in North Macedonia’s history

The March 16 fire and the ensuing stampede killed 63 people, most of them young revelers, and injured more than 200. It was sparked by a pyrotechnic flame that engulfed the roof of the crowded Pulse club in the eastern town of Kocani.

Protesters, including relatives of the victims, dressed in black and marched to the Criminal Court in Skopje, carrying large banners with photos of their loved ones.

Parents blame corruption and greed for the deaths of their children. Authorities said the venue had numerous and serious safety violations and was operating with the wrong license.

Natalija Gjorgjieska was among the families demanding justice on Saturday. Her husband, musician Andrej Gjorgjieski, was killed in the fire. “We demand the truth. Where did the mistakes occur, who didn’t respond, which institutions were late, who had the responsibility to prevent and did not?" she said.

The prosecution filed indictments for 34 people, among them the club owner, security guards and former mayors of Kocani, as well as representatives of three legal entities, including the security firm and the club owner's companies. They are accused of “serious crimes against public security."

Other defendants include inspectors, civil servants and former economy ministers. If found guilty, they face up to 10 years in prison.

Corruption has long plagued North Macedonia. The Berlin-based monitor Transparency International ranked North Macedonia in 88th place globally on its Corruption Perception Index last year, one of the worst rankings in Europe.

Bribes to authorities to skip licensing requirements and skirt safety regulations are commonplace.

The European Union has repeatedly expressed concerns over pervasive corruption in the country, identifying it as a major obstacle to the nation's accession to the bloc. North Macedonia is a veteran candidate country, waiting for entry into the EU since 2005.

journalist Boris Grdanoski contributed to this report from Skopje, North Macedonia.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.