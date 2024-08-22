Tim Walz's son Gus and daughter Hope overcome with emotion during his moving speech at DNC: ‘That’s my dad'

Gus Walz, the son of Democratic Vice Presidential contender Tim Walz, broke down in tears during his father's moving speech on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Not just Walz's son, his wife Gwen and daughter Hope were visibly emotional as Gus shouted in joy with his tears in his eyes, "That's my dad!"

“Hope, Gus, and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you,” Walz asserted during his speech, promoting his daughter to react with the heart symbol gesture.

This moving moment went viral on social media and won the hearts of many netizens. As Walz made his first appearance on the national political scene, his two children and wife sat in the front row of the convention.

Hope Walz, 23, snapped pictures of her father at the DNC. Following his closing remarks, Walz's family came on stage to greet the audience with hugs and waves.

Walz has been open about their infertility struggles and how his wife got pregnant with their two kids via fertility treatments. The Minnesota Governor mentioned that period in his speech.

Addressing the people of Minnesota, the Governor said: “We respect our neighbors and the personal choices they make, and even if we wouldn’t make those same choices for ourselves, we’ve got a golden rule: mine your own damn business.”

He recalled praying every night for a call, feeling sick to his stomach when they were informed that their treatments weren't working.

“It took us years but we had access to fertility treatments. When our daughter was born, we named her Hope.”

Gus Walz suffers from nonverbal learning disability

Walz has earlier stated that Gus suffers from anxiety, ADHD, and nonverbal learning disability, reported People magazine.

Hope frequently appears on her father's social media platforms. Her dad shared a viral video last Thanksgiving, showing him pleading with his daughter to eat some turkey.

Hope declares in the video, "I'm a vegetarian," noting that turkey is meat.

"Not in Minnesota. Minnesota is special," Walz retorted.