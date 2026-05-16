Tina Peters' first reaction after Gov Jared Polis commutes the Colorado election denier's sentence: 'I made mistakes'

Former Colorado election clerk Tina Peters publicly apologized Friday after Jared Polis commuted her prison sentence following months of pressure from conservatives and President Donald Trump. Tina Peters issued a public apology and pledged to support “election integrity” through legal means after Governor Jared Polis commuted her prison sentence. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In her first public statement following the commutation, Peters acknowledged wrongdoing and admitted she “misled the Secretary of State” by allowing unauthorized access to county voting equipment five years ago.

Read more: Who is Tina Peters and what did she do?

What did Tina Peters say after her sentence was commuted? “I made mistakes, and for those I am sorry,” Peters wrote in a statement posted to X. “That was wrong. I have learned and grown during my time in prison and going forward I will make sure that my actions always follow the law.”

Peters also condemned threats and political violence tied to her case, including online calls from supporters to “storm” the prison where she was incarcerated. “I condemn any and all bullying, threats and acts of violence against voters, county clerks, election workers, and other public officials,” she added.

She further revealed her plans following her release. Peters wrote, “Upon release, I plan to do my best through legal means to support election integrity and based on my own personal experiences to elevate the cause of prison reform to help ensure the detention system is more fair and equitable for people of all ages.”

In her statement, Peters said her time in prison had changed her outlook and that she now plans to focus on prison reform alongside election-related activism.

“My experiences have given me a perspective that I plan to share with others to improve Colorado’s corrections system,” she wrote. She also thanked Polis for giving her “a second chance and an earlier release.”