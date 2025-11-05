Tom Brady clone dog: Who are Colossal Biosciences? Lab that turned Lua to Junie

Tom Brady, the NFL legend and Fox Sports announcer, revealed in an interview with the entertainment magazine People that his pet dog, Junie, is a clone of his previous dog, Lua, who died in 2023. Shortly after the reevaluation, Brady, along with Colossal Biosciences, a Texas-based bioengineering firm that cloned the dog, published a joint statement on the cloning. Fox Sports announcer and NFL legend, Tom Brady.(Getty Images via AFP)

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” Tom Brady said in the interview with people.

“A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed,” he said. Brady described as a "second chance with a clone of our beloved dog," for him and his family.

So, who are Colossal Biosciences, and what do they do? Let's find out.

Collosal Biosciences: The 'De-Extinction' Startup

Based in Dallas, Texas, Collosan Biosciences hit the headlines for projects to revive the extinct dire wolf and the dodo bird, through genetic engineering. Its co-founders are Ben Lamm, who serves as the company's CEO, and George Church, a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School, who serves as the company's Lead Genetics Advisor. The company was founded in 2021.

In the last four years, the company has grown in stature to become a market leader in cloning technology. On Tuesday, coinciding with Brady's revelation, the company revealed that they have acquired Viagen Pets and Equine - a Texas-based pet cloning company. Viagen was behind cloning Barbra Streisand's dog twice after it passed away, and Paris Hilton's dog when it went missing

Named among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2025, Colossal is valued at $10.2 billion. Earlier this year, the company raised over $200 million in Series C funding, which paved the way for the acquisition of Virgen.