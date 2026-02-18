Tony Clark family: Who is his wife, Frances? All on their three children amid ‘affair’

After ESPN reported that MLB Players Association executive director, Tony Clark, has resigned amid alleged affair with his sister-in-law, the former Diamondbacks player's family life has come under spotlight. Tony Clark is married to Frances Clark and they have three children: Jazzin, Aeneas and Kiara. Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball. (AP)

Jeff Passan of the ESPN reported that the MLBPA was on the verge of launching an internal investigation into allegations of the "inappropriate affair" between Tony Clark and his sister-in-law. Clark's sister-in-law was reportedly an employee of MLBPA since 2021. The lady in question has not been identified while Tony Clark has only one brother, Greg Clark.

As of now, the MLBPA or Clark has not confirmed the details of the allegations against the 57-year-old. However, it has thrown his family life into sharp focus. In this article, we'll take a look at Clark's family life: his wife, Frances and their three children.

Federal prosecutors, including the Eastern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, have been investigating the MLBPA’s finances and related ventures over possible misuse of funds and financial improprieties. Passan reported that Clark's affair with his sister-in-law came to light during the probe.

Who Is Tony Clark's Wife, Frances? Details On Their Children Tony Clark has been married to Frances Clark for several decades, though the exact date and year of their marriage is not known. Frances and the children reportedly relocated from New York to Phoenix around 2020, though it's unclear if Tony still resides with them.

The couple's kids include daughters Kiara (born on September 20, 1994) and Jazzin (born on September 15, 1997), plus son Aeneas (born on March 7, 2002). Clark has faced allegations of nepotism over jobs for at least one daughter in the MLBPA.

As of now, the Clark family has not reacted to the allegations of inappropriate relationship against the former Yankees player.