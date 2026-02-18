Tony Clark family: Who is his wife, Frances? All on their three children amid ‘affair’
After Tony Clark resigned amid an alleged affair, attention turned to his family life: he’s married to Frances Clark and has three children.
After ESPN reported that MLB Players Association executive director, Tony Clark, has resigned amid alleged affair with his sister-in-law, the former Diamondbacks player's family life has come under spotlight. Tony Clark is married to Frances Clark and they have three children: Jazzin, Aeneas and Kiara.
Jeff Passan of the ESPN reported that the MLBPA was on the verge of launching an internal investigation into allegations of the "inappropriate affair" between Tony Clark and his sister-in-law. Clark's sister-in-law was reportedly an employee of MLBPA since 2021. The lady in question has not been identified while Tony Clark has only one brother, Greg Clark.
As of now, the MLBPA or Clark has not confirmed the details of the allegations against the 57-year-old. However, it has thrown his family life into sharp focus. In this article, we'll take a look at Clark's family life: his wife, Frances and their three children.
Federal prosecutors, including the Eastern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, have been investigating the MLBPA’s finances and related ventures over possible misuse of funds and financial improprieties. Passan reported that Clark's affair with his sister-in-law came to light during the probe.
Also read: Savannah Chrisley net worth: How rich is ‘The View’ guest host? All on her earnings and assets
Who Is Tony Clark's Wife, Frances? Details On Their Children
Tony Clark has been married to Frances Clark for several decades, though the exact date and year of their marriage is not known. Frances and the children reportedly relocated from New York to Phoenix around 2020, though it's unclear if Tony still resides with them.
The couple's kids include daughters Kiara (born on September 20, 1994) and Jazzin (born on September 15, 1997), plus son Aeneas (born on March 7, 2002). Clark has faced allegations of nepotism over jobs for at least one daughter in the MLBPA.
As of now, the Clark family has not reacted to the allegations of inappropriate relationship against the former Yankees player.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More