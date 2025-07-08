Travelers at some US airports won't need to remove shoes during TSA checks any longer. What to know

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is allowing people keep their shoes during security checks at select airports in the US. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt seemingly confirmed the latest change and called it as "big news" from the Department of Homeland Security. Travelers at some US airports won't need to remove shoes during TSA checks any longer (Unsplash - representational image)

Leavitt shared a post announcing the change on X, and captioned it, “Big news from @DHSgov!"

What to know

Passengers at a few airports in the country will no longer be required to remove their shoes while undergoing regular TSA security checks, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News on Monday. The insiders added that this will be done in a phased approach, with the selected airports where the no-shoes requirement is expiring being Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Portland International Airport, among others.

Travelers who had TSA PreCheck were already not required to remove their footwear at airports. For this, they need to submit an application and go through the clearance process from the Transportation Security Administration.

Since 2006, TSA has been asking passengers to remove their shoes for security checks at airports. This came years after a terrorist tried to detonate an explosive in his shoe during an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami, The New York Times reported.

A source told the news outlet that the administration has started dropping its requirement for people to remove shoes in recent days.

As of now, the agency has not officially announced the latest change and has not even confirmed the new policy.

In a statement, a spokesperson for TSA said that the agency, along with the Department of Homeland Security, have been "always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture."

"Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels," USA Today quoted the official as stating.

Those who are above the age of 75, children younger than 13 as well as travelers enrolled in trusted traveler programs (TSA PreCheck and others) are allowed to keep their shoes on.

FAQs

1. When was the no-shoes rule implemented at US airports?

TSA introduced it nationwide in 2006.

2. Why was this rule introduced?

This came years after Richard Reid, known as the 'shoe bomber,' tried to use matches to ignite explosives that were hidden in his shoes in December 2001. He was travelling in a flight from Paris to Miami.

3. Has TSA allowed passengers to wear shoes during security checks?

A spokesperson for the agency said that potential updates for the security process "will be issued through official channels".