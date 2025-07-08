TSA ends shoe removal rule at select US airports: What travelers should know

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is surreptitiously overturning its shoe removal policy in some of the US airports, allowing passengers to walk with their shoes during the security procedure. The TSA is quietly allowing travelers to keep their shoes on during security checks at select airports, a significant shift from the long-standing shoe removal policy.(Copilot)

Although the agency has not yet officially announced the change, numerous reports suggest that now passengers in some of the major airports can keep their shoes on when undergoing a routine screening procedure.

Travellers passing through Baltimore/Washington International, Fort Lauderdale International, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, Portland International, Philadelphia International, and Piedmont Triad International in North Carolina were among the first to notice the change.

CBS News reported the relaxed rule is also reportedly in place at Los Angeles International (LAX) and New York’s LaGuardia Airport, where passengers were observed walking through security without removing their footwear.

The New York Times reported that the company offered them a vague statement. “[We] are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture,” a TSA spokesperson said.

“T.S.A. and D.H.S. are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture,” another spokesperson told The Times. “Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels.”

Notably, the policy update was first reported by Gate Access, a travel industry newsletter authored by former TSA officer Caleb Harmon-Marshall. He cited an internal TSA memo that briefed officers on the updated shoe policy.

The new regulation of removing shoes was enforced following an unsuccessful attempt at a terrorist attack in December 2001, during which a man was attempting to blow up explosives in his shoes during a flight from Paris to Miami. In 2006, the TSA required everyone to remove their shoes.

The change may have implications for the TSA’s PreCheck program, which costs about $80 for five years and allows travelers to skip certain security procedures like taking off shoes and belts.