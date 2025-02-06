Travis Kelce says Donald Trump's attendance at Super Bowl is a ‘great honour’

Travis Kelce feels honoured by Donald Trump's attendance at the Super Bowl. The 35-year-old athlete is all set to face the Philadelphia Eagles with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Sunday's championship. During a press conference on Wednesday, the Chiefs tight end expressed his excitement over the president's plans to attend the big game, where he and his team could make NFL “three-peat” history, should they win. Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Travis Kelce ‘honoured’ to have Donald Trump at Super Bowl

“That’s awesome. It’s a great honour,” Kelce said of Trump's appearance during the Super Bowl LIX, which will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, this weekend, reported New York Post. The outlet confirmed on Tuesday that the president will become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

Kelce went on to say, “I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know,” adding, “And having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool.”

This is not the first time that Kelce has expressed his interest in being recognised by the president for winning a Super Bowl. Last year in June, he told his brother, Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast that it is “always an honour” to go to the White House. “No matter what’s going on in this world, it’s just such a cool opportunity.”

“Anytime I get a chance to be recognized by the president of the United States and get to go with my teammates and a group of men and women that I had success with to the point we get acknowledged … I’m doing it every time no matter who’s up there at the helm,” Kelce said at the time.