Taylor Swift will attend Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce, brother Jason confirms: ‘Everybody is…’

Taylor Swift is all set to attend the 2025 Super Bowl in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce confirmed the Cruel Summer hitmaker's attendance at Sunday's game in an interview with People on Tuesday.

“I think everybody's coming in,” the 37-year-old said of the forthcoming big game between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Jason went on to say, “I mean, I don't want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full.”

Since her first-ever appearance at a Chiefs game in September 2023, Swift has been a staple at almost all of Travis' games. More recently, the pop icon was in attendance during the January 26 game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

“Even when he's in regular season mode... he's always got a bunch of his friends there. It's been this way his whole career,” Jason said of his younger brother, Travis.

The New Heights podcast co-host further revealed that the Chiefs tight end has “kept in touch much better with a lot of the people from our hometown,” adding, “So there's always a loaded contingency for the Kelces, wherever we're at.”

This year's Super Bowl presents the Chiefs with the unique opportunity to be the first team in NFL's history to “three-peat” at a Super Bowl. Travis' team won the championship in 2023 and 2024.

When asked about his brother potentially making history, Jason told the magazine, “It'd be a really cool thing to be able to say that you've done,” adding, “It's an incredible opportunity.”