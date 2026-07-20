Tropical Storm Bertha map: Heavy rains alerts and warnings issued for Texas, Louisiana and Florida Panhandle

Tropical Depression Two is expected to intensify into Tropical Storm Bertha on Monday, posing a risk of significant rainfall along the Gulf Coast, stretching from the Florida Panhandle to Louisiana and Texas.

Tropical storm Bertha watches and warnings are in effect from Florida to Louisiana, indicating potential worsening conditions. (Pexel)

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The National Hurricane Center released its initial advisory on Tropical Depression Two late Sunday morning, noting its position south of Panama City, Florida. Once the wind speeds reach 40 mph, it will be designated as Tropical Storm Bertha, marking the second storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

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Tropical Storm Bertha map and alerts

{{^usCountry}} The map provided below illustrates the areas where tropical storm watches and/or warnings are currently in effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The map provided below illustrates the areas where tropical storm watches and/or warnings are currently in effect. {{/usCountry}}

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These alerts show that tropical storm conditions are either possible (watch) or anticipated (warning).

The radar and satellite imagery below displays the current situation. It is evident that this is a rather extensive system, with showers extending far from its center, affecting regions from Florida to Louisiana.

This system is expected to remain relatively stationary through Monday, but it is projected to begin a westward or west-northwestward movement starting Tuesday.

As is often the case, the precise trajectory of this impending Bertha remains uncertain; however, it is generally expected to approach the Louisiana coast sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, and may subsequently move into Texas.

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Tropical Storm Bertha: A look at latest forecast

Initially, this system must contend with wind shear and dry air, both of which are adversaries to tropical storms.

However, it is anticipated that it will develop into Tropical Storm Bertha by Monday.

The intensity of Bertha will not only rely on its ability to combat wind shear and dry air but also on its trajectory.

Should Bertha's center make landfall, it would result in a weaker storm as it depletes its energy source from the Gulf.

Conversely, if Bertha's center remains over the Gulf for an extended period, it may strengthen, drawing energy from the warm Gulf waters in the mid to upper 80s until its eventual landfall later this week.

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All parties along the Gulf Coast, from the Florida Panhandle to Texas, should closely monitor this forecast for any updates.

It is always prudent to ensure that you are prepared for hurricane season well in advance of any potential storms.

Additional hazards

Coastal flooding and storm surges, particularly during high tide, are anticipated as Bertha develops and intensifies over certain areas of the northern Gulf Coast.

This situation will likely lead to the formation of rip currents, making it advisable to avoid swimming at Gulf Coast beaches this week, even if the weather appears favorable at that moment.

Moreover, there is a possibility of encountering a few tropical tornadoes or waterspouts along the northern Gulf Coast during this week.

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