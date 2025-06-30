Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Trump administration threatens to cut all Harvard funding over Jewish students’ rights

ByHT News Desk
Jun 30, 2025 08:03 PM IST

President Donald Trump had announced earlier this month that Harvard had engaged in talks with administration officials to resolve the standoff.

The Trump administration on Monday threatened to cut all federal funding to Harvard University, saying that the civil rights of Jewish students had been violated.

The Ivy League school has been at loggerheads with the Trump administration for the several past months over the rights of Jewish students in the campus. (Reuters)
The Ivy League school has been at loggerheads with the Trump administration for the several past months over the rights of Jewish students in the campus. (Reuters)

This is a developing story. We will update with more information. 

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
