Trump administration threatens to cut all Harvard funding over Jewish students’ rights
Jun 30, 2025 08:03 PM IST
President Donald Trump had announced earlier this month that Harvard had engaged in talks with administration officials to resolve the standoff.
The Trump administration on Monday threatened to cut all federal funding to Harvard University, saying that the civil rights of Jewish students had been violated.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information.
