Trump administration's firing of Maurene Comey ruled unlawful as judge backs lawsuit over alleged political bias

A US judge ruled on Monday that the Donald Trump administration acted unlawfully when it fired former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey in July 2025. The ruling is a victory for Comey, the eldest daughter of former FBI Director James Comey. Maurene Comey wins court ruling over her firing by the Trump administration. (AP)

Maurene Comey worked for nearly a decade at the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office. During her time there, she handled criminal cases against Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to Reuters.

Maurene Comey lawsuit against Trump administration The US Justice Department fired Maurene Comey in July 2025. She later filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, claiming that she lost her job because of her father’s identity and his past clashes with Trump.

In her lawsuit, Maurene Comey argued that her firing violated federal laws. These laws protect civil servants from being fired for political reasons and guarantee federal employees due process in employment disputes.

Trump firing career prosecutors faces legal scrutiny The case is important because it examines whether the Trump administration can quickly dismiss career prosecutors who are not politically appointed. These prosecutors often continue working across different administrations, whether the president is a Republican or a Democrat, according to Reuters.

During his second term, Trump has tried to increase his control over federal government agencies and departments that have traditionally enjoyed some independence from the White House. The Justice Department is among the institutions affected by these efforts.

Trump’s critics have accused him of using criminal investigations and prosecutions to target political opponents while rewarding his allies. The case involving Maurene Comey has drawn attention to concerns about political influence over federal law enforcement.

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US Justice Department defends Maurene Comey firing The Justice Department defended the firing in court. It argued that prosecutors like Maurene Comey can be removed without a specific reason by the president or the attorney general because they exercise significant executive authority when representing the federal government in criminal cases, according to Reuters.

James Comey cases linked to Trump feud Maurene Comey’s case is also linked to the long-running conflict between Trump and her father, James Comey, who served as FBI director. Trump fired James Comey during his first term and has repeatedly criticised him over the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, which Trump won.

In a separate case, the Justice Department charged James Comey with lying to Congress about authorising leaks to the news media. The case became one of the most high-profile examples of the Trump administration pursuing legal action against people seen as political opponents.

James Comey pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case was later dismissed after a judge found that the US attorney who secured the charges had not been lawfully appointed. James Comey has since faced another federal case in which he was charged with threatening Trump. He has also pleaded not guilty in that case, according to Reuters.

Maurene Comey has moved into private legal practice since leaving the Justice Department. In February 2026, she joined the New York law firm Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler as a partner.

In her lawsuit, Maurene Comey asked US District Judge Jesse Furman, who is based in Manhattan, to reinstate her as a federal prosecutor retroactively through December 2025. She sought this reinstatement to receive back pay and qualify for retirement benefits, according to Reuters.