Trump announces big presser on Monday which will ‘stop violent crime in Washington’

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a press conference is scheduled at the White House on Monday to address violent crime in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump announces upcoming White House press conference on violent crime in Washington, D.C.(Bloomberg File)

“On Monday a Press Conference will be held at the White House which will, essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C. It has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World. It will soon be one of the safest!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The FBI, US Park Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have increased their presence in the city, leading to arrests and seizures of illegal firearms and drugs, according to a Justice Department statement.

Monday’s press conference is expected to outline the administration’s plans to address violent crime in the capital and detail new strategies to improve public safety while coordinating with local law enforcement agencies.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, violent crime in Washington, D.C. fell by 35 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching the lowest levels seen in over 30 years.

Homicides dropped by 32 per cent, robberies by 39 per cent, and assaults with a weapon by 27 per cent. However, the city still recorded 190 homicides in 2024, which remains one of the highest totals in the country.

On May 21, 2025, two staff members of the Israeli Embassy were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum during a reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder of a foreign official, hate crimes, firearms offences, first-degree murder, and assault with intent to kill.

On July 4, 2025, a 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, an intern for Representative Ron Estes (R-KS), was killed in a drive-by shooting in Northeast D.C.

Tarpinian-Jachym was believed to have been an unintended bystander. A woman and a teenage boy were also injured in the shooting.