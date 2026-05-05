Trump's bizarre ‘squirrel’ comment over cognitive test sparks buzz on social media: ‘Still flexing’

President Donald Trump once again boasted about his results on a cognitive screening examination, but sparked confusion on internet with his bizarre “squirrel” remark.

Trump's assertion of acing a cognitive test sparked ridicule online, with users mocking his remarks about a 'squirrel.'(AP)

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Speaking at the White House Small Business Summit on Monday, Trump stated that he has completed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment three times and has “aced each one,” asserting that a doctor informed him it was the first occasion they had encountered a flawless score.

He answered the initial questions with his usual confidence. "The first question is very easy,” the POTUS proclaimed. “You have a lion, a bear, an alligator, and a, what’s another good..? A squirrel. Which is the squirrel?”

Trump also mentioned that the level of difficulty increases significantly. “By the time you get to the middle, they’re very tough.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then went on to brag about his results, as he said, “One doctor said, 'It's the first time I've ever seen anyone get all questions right'. That's a doctor, who does this stuff for a living.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then went on to brag about his results, as he said, “One doctor said, 'It's the first time I've ever seen anyone get all questions right'. That's a doctor, who does this stuff for a living.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump's ‘squirrel’ sparks buzz on social media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's ‘squirrel’ sparks buzz on social media {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, several people turned to social media to convey their bewilderment regarding Trump's remarks and his claims of excelling in the cognitive assessment.

“Trump passed the cognitive test for people that have no cognition - with flying colors. He doesn't seem to realise this is a laughing stuff,” one person wrote on X.

“The man who couldn't identify the squirrel ran the country into the ground for four years and his party called it fine. Trump takes the test three times and aces it and they're still mad,” another said.

“I can't stop thinking about the alligator and the squirrel as a pairing for a memory test. seems like a weird lineup for anything besides a walk in the park,” a third user commented.

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“No other Presidents were suffering from delusions and dementia!!” the fourth person said, while the fifth user mentioned, “Three tests and we’re still flexing “which one is the squirrel.” Truly elite cognitive performance.”

Also Read: Lorna Hajdini hits back as ex-JPMorgan banker allegedly faked father’s death, abruptly left his new job too

Here's what the test creator has to say

The creator of the test, Canadian neurologist Ziad Nasreddine, has refuted Trump’s assertions of brilliance. “It wasn’t designed to be a test of IQ,” he stated to nine.com.au. “It was designed to assess normal cognitive performance.”

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment is a brief clinical screening tool utilized in approximately 200 countries to identify signs of cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. It comprises tasks like drawing a clock, recalling words, and recognizing the date and location.

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The average score is 26 out of 30. Nasreddine mentioned that around ten percent of individuals of Trump’s age attain a perfect score. “I think he’s proud that he is able to demonstrate that his cognition is fine,” Nasreddine stated.

“Obviously, he likes to maybe boast about it because of his age, and people might think that at his age, you might have more difficulty with your cognition.”

The assessment is deliberately straightforward for adults in good health. Its purpose is to identify deficiencies—especially in areas such as short-term memory, attention, and language—rather than to evaluate intelligence. Achieving a perfect score verifies the lack of noticeable impairment.

It does not signify extraordinary cognitive capability. Nasreddine further emphasized that the test should be conducted by qualified professionals, rather than being self-administered.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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