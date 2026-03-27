What cognitive test did Donald Trump take? Internet abuzz over POTUS statement amid decision to sign dollar bills
President Trump claims to have aced a cognitive test multiple times, stirring online debate.
Remarks by US President Donald Trump about “acing” a cognitive test have sparked online debate, even as he dominates headlines for a separate move: allowing his signature to appear on US currency for the first time.
During a recent cabinet meeting, Trump said he had taken a cognitive test three times and performed perfectly each time.
“I’m the only president that ever took a cognitive test… I took it three times. It’s actually a very hard test… I aced it all three times,” he said, according to reports by the Daily Express and Inquisitr.
He described the assessment as starting easy before becoming more difficult, involving “mathematical equations and things,” and claimed doctors told him they had rarely seen a perfect score.
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Why is the internet reacting?
Trump’s remarks went viral, drawing both mockery and concern online. Social media users questioned why the test had been taken multiple times, noting that such assessments are typically not repeated unless there is a need for monitoring.
Others pointed out that cognitive screening tests are generally administered when doctors want to check for signs of decline, not to measure intelligence.
The attention comes amid scrutiny of Trump’s health, with some reports of public speculation about his wellbeing in recent weeks.
Also Read: Trump health concerns resurface after photo shows POTUS 'freeze' during medical emergency at Oval Office
What test is he actually referring to?
While Trump did not name the exam, multiple reports, including Inquisitr, identify it as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).
The MoCA is:
- A short screening tool used by doctors
- Designed to detect early signs of cognitive impairment or dementia
- Not an IQ test or a measure of intelligence
Medical experts note that the test evaluates memory, attention, language, and basic problem-solving, not overall intellectual ability.
Also Read: ‘It wasn’t the brain’: Donald Trump on what his MRI scan checked as Mar-a-Lago photo sparks health concerns
Experts say the MoCA is typically used as a screening or tracking tool. If repeated, it may be done to monitor changes over time rather than to “improve” a score.
Critics argue that repeated testing may indicate ongoing observation rather than a one-time assessment.
How this ties into the dollar bill decision
The controversy has unfolded alongside another move: Trump’s decision to have his signature appear on US dollar bills, which is a break from long-standing convention.
While unrelated in substance, the two developments have overlapped in public discourse.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More