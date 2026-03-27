What cognitive test did Donald Trump take? Internet abuzz over POTUS statement amid decision to sign dollar bills

Remarks by US President Donald Trump about “acing” a cognitive test have sparked online debate, even as he dominates headlines for a separate move: allowing his signature to appear on US currency for the first time. US President Donald Trump dances on stage during the a Republican Party fundraising dinner in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP Photo)

During a recent cabinet meeting, Trump said he had taken a cognitive test three times and performed perfectly each time.

“I’m the only president that ever took a cognitive test… I took it three times. It’s actually a very hard test… I aced it all three times,” he said, according to reports by the Daily Express and Inquisitr.

He described the assessment as starting easy before becoming more difficult, involving “mathematical equations and things,” and claimed doctors told him they had rarely seen a perfect score.

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Why is the internet reacting? Trump’s remarks went viral, drawing both mockery and concern online. Social media users questioned why the test had been taken multiple times, noting that such assessments are typically not repeated unless there is a need for monitoring.

Others pointed out that cognitive screening tests are generally administered when doctors want to check for signs of decline, not to measure intelligence.