After health rumors, netizens push bizarre ‘Trump body double’ theory

On Friday evening, social media buzzed with bizarre rumors and speculation about President Donald Trump's health. The hashtag #WhereIsTrump began trending on X (formerly Twitter) after users noted that he hadn't been seen in public for two days. Adding to the mystery, Trump's weekend schedule surfaced online, with no mention of public appearances. President Donald Trump walks at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Some users pointed out that the White House livestream on its official website was down, while others cited the “Pentagon Pizza Index” as showing a spike, intensifying the rumors.

However, on Saturday morning, Trump was photographed heading to a golf outing in Virginia, appearing relaxed and healthy. Still, conspiracy theories persisted. Some users on X began claiming that the man in the photos wasn’t Trump at all, but a body double.

One person wrote on X, “Here is a screenshot of Trumps right hand from these videos! No bruising or make-up. Either an old video or a body double.”

Another claimed, “Does this look like Donald Trump to you. looks like a body double methinks.”

A third person commented, “That's not trump, that's trumps body double, the body double doesn't even look like the real trump.”

Another wrote, “That's a body double. The real Trump was shot in the ear. That ear looks fine.”

Bruise on Trump's hand

Speculation about Trump’s health originally surfaced earlier this week when he appeared to have a bruise on his right hand. In several public appearances, he was photographed with makeup seemingly covering the area.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, addressed the matter, stating that the bruising was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

Barbabella added that Trump was otherwise in “excellent cognitive and physical health.