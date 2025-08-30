Pentagon Pizza Report shows sudden spike in orders; social media users ask, ‘What is going on?’

Pentagon Pizza Report, an X account that tracks online pizza orders near government agencies like the Pentagon and CIA, reported a massive spike on Friday. The handle reported a spike in orders from outlets like the Freddies Beach Bar, Domino's Pizza, District Pizza Palace, and Crystal City Sports Pub. However, no specific reason behind the sudden surge was mentioned. The Pentagon Pizza Index showed a surge in pizza orders on Friday(Unsplash)

The Pentagon Pizza Report had reported about a similar rise on August 27 and 28. On Friday, at around 1 PM ET, a post from the account mentioned that ‘pizzerias near the Pentagon are reporting high traffic’.

The latest tweet was made at 7:36 PM. “Pizzerias near the Pentagon are currently mixed, ranging between below average to above average,” it read.

Social media users were quick to notice these reports. “Pizzato pizza, the only place near the Pentagon open past midnight, has received a 303% spike in orders from the Pentagon today,” one person tweeted along with a screenshot of a time analysis.

What is the Pentagon Pizza Index?

The Pentagon Pizza Index is a viral theory that suggests that a spike in late-night pizza orders near the US intelligence headquarters could signal a national security crisis or military action. However, there is no concrete evidence to back this theory.

Cold War link

The Pentagon Pizza Index theory started during the Cold War when Soviet spies in Washington reportedly monitored pizza deliveries and interpreted sudden spikes in orders as possible signs that the US government was preparing for major action. The Guardian reported that in August 1990, a Domino's franchisee in Washington reported a surge just hours before Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.

As per news.com.au, it was called ‘Pizzint’, aka pizza intelligence. Wolf Blitzer of CNN once joked, "The bottom line for journalists: always keep an eye on the pizzas."