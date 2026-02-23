Trump C-Span call row: Network clarifies John Barron claims after Supreme Court tariff ruling

Just days after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tariffs in a 6-3 decision, a surprising moment on live TV sparked a wave of speculation online when C-Span received a call from someone and viewers now believe that it may have been President Donald Trump using a fake name. A C-Span call from 'John Barron' has people wondering if it was actually Trump behind the voice. (AFP)

The debate started after someone called to C-Span on Friday and introduced himself as “John Barron.” The caller’s voice sounded very similar to Trump’s and that quickly divided people online. Some are convinced it was just an impersonator. Others believe it could really have been the president calling in under a different name to generate positive attention.

On February 20, C-Span host Greta Brawner took a call from someone identifying himself as John Barron. The caller’s voice closely resembled that of the 47th US president and he criticized the Supreme Court of the United States for its 6-3 ruling that struck down Trump’s tariffs on the call.

"Well, this is John Barron. Look, this is the worst decision you ever have in your life, practically," the caller said. "This is a terrible decision. And you have Hakeem Jeffries, who...he's a dope. And you have Chuck Schumer, who can't cook a cheeseburger. Of course, these people are happy. But true Americans will not be happy”, the caller said.