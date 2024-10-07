Trump can’t let go: Blasts Jimmy Kimmel again, ‘his wife and agent begged…’

Donald Trump seems to be relishing his time on Truth Social, fanning the flames with fiery posts aimed at his critics. After trading jabs with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in the past, Trump is at it again. Fresh off rallies in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where he threw shade at Kamala Harris, Trump shifted focus back to Kimmel. He posted an old Oscars clip where Kimmel mocked him but slyly cut out the punchline that referenced his legal troubles. Donald Trump’s Truth Social rant targets Jimmy Kimmel this time(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump slams Jimmy Kimmel for Oscars mockery

This isn’t Trump’s first feud with Jimmy Kimmel, but he’s reigniting it by dredging up an old Oscars moment. Trump recently shared a clip on Truth Social from Kimmel’s hosting gig at the 96th Academy Awards, where the comedian read a scathing "review" supposedly written by Trump himself.

Kimmel ended the bit with a sharp jab, saying, “Thank you, President Trump. I’m surprised you’re still— isn’t it past your jail time?”

In his latest Truth Social post, Trump conveniently edited out the part mocking his legal troubles from the footage and blasted Kimmel, claiming the comedian “suffers from TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”

“Remember this? What a dope! His wife and agent begged him not to do it, and just before the BEST PICTURE AWARD, yet,” the former president wrote, before taking aim at hosts on ABC and CBS—both networks that previously aired presidential and vice-presidential debates. “All of this on top of really bad ratings for Jimmy, just like failing Bill Maher and the two clowns on CBS and NBC! NO TALENT EQUALS BAD RATINGS!!!”

Trump has a pretty clear record of getting into it with late-night talk show hosts, often getting mad at Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and others for making jokes at his expense. In March, Trump attacked Kimmel, saying he was "trying too hard" while he was hosting the Oscars. A month after that, he brought it back again, criticising Kimmel once more and the sage continued from both sides.

Donald Trump vs Jimmy Kimmel: How it started

Trump and Kimmel’s history dates back to 2015 when the politician first appeared on Kimmel’s talk show before taking on the presidential role in 2016. Kimmel poked fun at Trump with a satirical children's book, mocking his campaign rhetoric. As Trump’s political career progressed, Kimmel continued to slam him fromtime to time, especially during emotional monologues about health care reform and gun control.

Tensions escalated in 2018 when Kimmel released a mock trailer about Trump’s national alert system, portraying it humorously as a way for Trump to send his tweets to everyone’s phones. Trump began lashing out at Kimmel on social media, calling him untalented and attacking his ratings. Their ongoing public clashes even led to reports that Trump, while in office, had his staff complain to Disney about Kimmel’s careless jokes about him.

In September 2024, Kimmel invited his wife on stage to respond to Trump after the Republican nominee critiqued his performance at the Academy Awards suggesting that Kimmel should have taken his wife's advice.

“Donald, thank you for your support, and I'm glad I have your attention,” she said. “Because one in three women currently in this country is living under an abortion ban, because you stacked our supreme court. Thanks to you, women in 21 states can't make their own choice about their own life and their own body. And 10 U.S. states make no exception for rape and incest,” Molly added.