Trump commuted Larry Hoover’s sentence: When will the notorious Chicago gangster be released?

Donald Trump has commuted the federal sentence of Larry Hoover, the infamous former leader of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Chicago. Donald Trump has commuted the federal sentence of Larry Hoover, former leader of the Gangster Disciples.(Reuters/U.S. District Court records)

Hoover, now 74, was serving six life sentences in a federal maximum security prison in Colorado.

When will Larry Hoover be released?

Trump’s commutation will probably affect the federal portion of Hoover’s prison time. However, this doesn’t mean Hoover is walking free just yet.

He still faces the remainder of his original 200-year state sentence in Illinois for Young’s murder. So, as of now, there is no clear timeline for his release.

ALSO READ| NBA YoungBoy pens emotional note for Trump after pardon: ‘I am fully prepared…’

The Chicago native co-founded the Gangster Disciples and was already serving a 200-year sentence in Illinois for the 1973 murder of 19-year-old drug dealer William ‘Pooky’ Young. In 1997, he was convicted again on federal charges, accusing him of continuing to run the gang’s criminal operations from behind bars. That led to six additional life sentences.

“I’m a completely different person than the man who went to prison in 1997,” Hoover told the court in 2024. His legal team and family have long argued that he has left his past behind and no longer has any connection to the Gangster Disciples.

Kanye West, Drake's ‘Free Larry Hoover’ concert drove Trump's commute decision?

Hoover has been housed at ADX Florence in Colorado, a notorious federal supermax prison known for holding some of the most dangerous inmates in the country.

Interestingly, in 2021, Kanye West and Drake held the ‘Free Larry Hoover’ benefit concert to bring attention to his case and asked for criminal justice reform.

Just this week, Trump commuted or pardoned a number of other individuals, including reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, and a former Virginia sheriff found guilty of fraud and bribery.

ALSO READ| Who are Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley? Convicted TV stars Trump plans to pardon

Paul Walczak, a CEO who admitted to tax crimes and whose mother was a major Trump donor, was also granted clemency.

The POTUS also issued a full pardon to Michael Grimm, a former Republican congressman from New York who pleaded guilty to tax fraud in 2014.