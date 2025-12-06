Trump dances to YMCA as Village People close out 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw - Watch

The Village People closed out the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw with a rendition of their popular track YMCA. The song is a hit with President Donald Trump, who's used it previously in his political gatherings and during his Presidential inauguration as well. Trump has been seen dancing to the track in the past and he broke out into a jig this time as well. U.S. President Donald Trump dances as Village People perform during the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw.(REUTERS)

Videos of the performance and of Trump dancing to the song were widely shared online and garnered a wide range of reactions.

Videos of YMCA and Trump's dance

One page shared the performance and wrote “The Village People close out the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw in style with a BEAUTIFUL rendition of YMCA!.”

A person remarked “That World Cup Draw was utter chaos! Then when you think it’s done YMCA comes on.”

Another person shared a part of the clip where the song is on, and Trump can be seen dancing at the side. “The big moment arrived. Trump. YMCA. World Cup,” they noted.

Yet another person shared a video of the performance and wrote “The World Cup draw ends with the well known football anthem, YMCA, with the Village People on doing it live on stage. Trump danced a bit, while Carney and Sheinbaum just sat there.”

What to know about the 2026 World Cup draw

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11 with joint-hosts Mexico playing South Africa at the Azteca Stadium - venue of the 1970 and 1986 finals.

South Africa are appearing for the first time since 2010, when they drew with Mexico in the opening match but failed to reach the knockout stage.

Fellow hosts the United States and Canada join the next day, against Paraguay and a playoff winner - possibly Italy - respectively in Los Angeles and Toronto.

Defending champions Argentina are in the group with Algeria, Austria and Jordan, while five-times winners Brazil play Morocco - semi-finalists in 2022 - Haiti and Scotland.

(With Reuters