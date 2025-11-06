Watch: Trump breaks into his signature YMCA dance after dissing Zohran Mamdani win

US President Donald Trump on Thursday mocked the historic New York mayoral poll win of Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani, whom he has repeatedly called a "communist". President Donald Trump dances after delivering remarks at the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida.(REUTERS)

Trump recalled how he was elected to office for his second term last year on November 5 saying people had "restored" their sovereignty. He then took a jab at Zohran Mamdani, saying people "lost a little bit" of that sovereignty in Tuesday's mayoral election.

"But we will take care of it. Don't worry about it," he said, warning, “you watch what happens in New York, terrible... I hope it doesn't happen, but you're going to see it.”

"...and Mandami, whatever the hell his name is in New York... thinks it’s wonderful to have men playing in women's sports,” Trump said, during his address at the America Business Forum Miami in Florida.

After delivering his remarks, Trump broke into his signature dance to the tunes of ‘YMCA’ by American disco group Village People. Watch it here:

‘Communist as mayor of largest city’

Donald Trump amped his attack on Zohran Mamdani, re-labelling him a “communist”, and saying that the New York results make it clear that Americans now face a choice between “communism and common sense”.

The President said: “If you want to see what Congressional Democrats wish to do to America, just look at the result of yesterday's election in New York, where their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation".

Lashing out at the Democrats, Trump said his opponents were relentless in trying make the US a communist Cuba, socialist Venezuela, and said: "You see what happened to those places".

Trump has been a vocal Mamdani critic ever since he won the June mayoral primary against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The President had reluctantly been backing Cuomo's independent contest in the mayoral race, even though he admitted he wasn't a fan of the “bad democrat”.

Zohran Mamdani's historic win

Indian-origin self-proclaimed socialist Zohran Mamdani won the New York mayoral polls on Tuesday (local time), becoming the first Muslim mayor of the city.

He had the backing of many prominent leftists, with a New York Times report also claiming that him and Obama had a 30-minute phone call prior to the polls, in which the former President heaped praise on his mayoral campaign.

Even Mamdani has been a staunch critic of Donald Trump and even mentioned the President by name in his victory speech. “So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up," said Mamdani.